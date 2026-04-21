Allied Power Group Appoints Jim Mugford As Chief Executive Officer

Jim Mugford, New Allied Power Group CEO

Industry Veteran Brings Over 30 Years of Executive Leadership in Energy and Infrastructure Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLIED POWER GROUP APPOINTS JIM MUGFORD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERIndustry Veteran Brings Over 30 Years of Executive Leadership in Energy and Infrastructure ServicesAllied Power Group (APG), a leading provider of industrial turbine repair services , today announced the appointment of Jim Mugford as Chief Executive Officer. Mugford joins APG at a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, bringing a distinguished record of building scalable service platforms, executing acquisition-led growth strategies, and delivering value creation across complex, multi-location operations.A Proven Operator with a Track Record of Value CreationJim Mugford brings more than three decades of senior executive experience in energy and infrastructure services. Most recently, he served as Principal Consultant at Mugford Consulting, where he advised owners, boards, and C-suite leaders on growth strategy, value creation, and transaction navigation.Prior to his consulting practice, Mugford served as Executive Vice President of Clean Power at Integrated Power Services (IPS), an industry leader in aftermarket services for electrical infrastructure and industrial processes, where he oversaw clean power operations and multiple U.S. and international regions. He also held senior executive roles at Sulzer, ultimately serving as President and Global Head of their Electromechanical Services business. Earlier in his career, Mugford led Siemens Canada's Oil and Gas Division and served as President and CEO of Kadon Electromechanical Services, which he and his partners built and sold to Siemens.Mugford holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Calgary and has completed Rice University's Advanced Management Program.Continued Financial LeadershipAPG would like to thank Gary Whitehead, who provided exceptional leadership and financial discipline as Interim CEO during a critical period for the organization and will continue partnering with Mugford and the leadership team to support disciplined growth, capital allocation, and long-term value creation.About Allied Power Group Allied Power Group (APG) is a Houston-based provider of industrial power and electromechanical services. For more information, visit www.alliedpg.com

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