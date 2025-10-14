Illumination Marketing holding the 2025 BBB Award of Distinction at the 2025 BBB Awards For Excellence ceremony.

Illumination Marketing Wins 2025 BBB Award of Distinction in Marketing & Advertising

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illumination Marketing , a full-service digital marketing agency based in Houston, Texas, has been awarded the 2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Award of Distinction in the Marketing and Advertising category. This recognition marks another milestone in the company’s journey toward redefining excellence, transparency, and client partnership within the marketing industry.Presented annually by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas, the BBB Awards for Excellence honor businesses that demonstrate exceptional ethical standards, integrity, and a commitment to building trust in the marketplace. Among hundreds of applicants, Illumination Marketing stood out for its consistent dedication to delivering measurable results while maintaining the highest standards of honesty and accountability.“This award means more than recognition — it’s validation of how we do business,” said James Kaatz, CEO of Illumination Marketing. “Our philosophy has always been simple: success follows integrity. We believe great marketing isn’t just about clicks and conversions — it’s about trust, communication, and creating results that genuinely move our clients forward.”Since its founding, Illumination Marketing has helped businesses across industries — from healthcare and home services to industrial and lifestyle brands — stand out through strategic digital marketing, storytelling, and brand development. The company’s data-driven approach has made it a trusted partner for organizations looking to grow with integrity and measurable results.The BBB Awards for Excellence ceremony, held annually in Houston, featured hundreds of nominees from across South Texas, with winners chosen for their dedication to ethical business practices and exceptional customer experiences.The Award of Distinction specifically recognizes businesses that exemplify fair practices and honest relationships with clients, employees, and the public. For Illumination Marketing, that foundation of trust is woven into every campaign they deliver — from local SEO and paid ads to brand storytelling and digital transformation initiatives.“We’re not in the business of one-time transactions,” said Angela Kaatz, President at Illumination Marketing. “We build long-term partnerships by understanding each client’s unique challenges and creating tailored marketing strategies that deliver real ROI. That’s what makes this award so meaningful — it’s about integrity in the work as much as it is about the results.”About Illumination MarketingIllumination Marketing is a results-driven marketing agency headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company specializes in brand development, web design, Search Engine Optimization , PPC advertising, and content strategy. Known for its creative precision and data-driven approach, the agency helps clients build strong, scalable brands that convert attention into lasting business growth.Learn more at: www.illuminationmarketing.com

