CleerCheck Launches AI-Powered Client Verification for Compliance-First Teams

CleerCheck homepage — AI-powered client verification platform CleerCheck — Verify Trust, Eliminate Risk Real-time verification across identity, compliance, and risk intelligence Submit, Screen, Score, Approve — CleerCheck automates client onboarding

New platform automates identity verification, background screening, and AML/KYC compliance with real-time AI risk scoring for businesses onboarding clients.

CleerCheck gives compliance-first businesses one platform to verify identities, screen backgrounds, and automate KYC and AML end to end.” — a CleerCheck spokesperson

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleerCheck today announced the public launch of its AI-powered client verification platform, built to help compliance-first businesses automate identity verification, background screening, and regulatory compliance workflows from a single, unified interface.For fintech companies, banks, insurance providers, property technology platforms, legal and compliance teams, and B2B SaaS onboarding operations, client verification has traditionally meant stitching together disconnected tools - each handling one narrow piece of the process while leaving gaps for errors and compliance exposure. CleerCheck eliminates that fragmentation by consolidating four core capabilities into one platform: identity verification with government document scanning and biometric matching, background screening across criminal records, credit histories, and global watchlists, an automated compliance engine for end-to-end AML and KYC workflows, and AI-powered real-time risk scoring that flags potential fraud before it reaches the onboarding stage."CleerCheck gives compliance-first businesses one platform to verify identities, screen backgrounds, and automate KYC and AML end to end," said a CleerCheck spokesperson.The platform guides teams through a streamlined four-step onboarding flow: submit client data, run automated screening across multiple databases simultaneously, generate a comprehensive risk assessment, and approve or decline the client - all within a single dashboard. This consolidated approach replaces manual, time-consuming verification processes with automated workflows that reduce review overhead, lower compliance risk, and significantly accelerate the path from lead to approved client.Beyond initial verification, CleerCheck supports ongoing compliance requirements with continuous monitoring capabilities. These include Politically Exposed Persons checks, adverse media monitoring, government ID re-verification, global watchlist screening, and scheduled re-verification campaigns - ensuring that client profiles remain accurate and compliant long after initial onboarding is complete. As regulatory frameworks evolve and fraud tactics grow more sophisticated, continuous re-verification provides an essential safeguard for businesses that cannot afford compliance gaps or regulatory surprises.CleerCheck is designed to integrate with widely adopted business tools and data providers, connecting with services such as Stripe, Plaid, DocuSign, Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, Experian, Equifax, and Jumio. For development and product teams, the platform provides a REST API, real-time webhook events, and native integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zapier, Auth0, AWS, and Okta - enabling organizations to embed client verification directly into existing onboarding pipelines and CRM workflows without custom development.The company's tagline, "VERIFY TRUST - ELIMINATE RISK," reflects its mission to equip organizations with the tools needed to onboard clients confidently while reducing manual review burden and compliance exposure. CleerCheck is now available to businesses seeking a faster, more reliable approach to client verification and regulatory compliance.CleerCheck is headquartered in Lewes, Delaware. For more information, visit cleercheck.com.

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