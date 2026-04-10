Licensed Lender ClearBayLending LLC Brings Regulated, AI-Assisted Personal Loans Online with EasyLend360.com

EasyLend360 licensed lending platform hero image featuring NMLS badge and secure lending credentials EasyLend360 three-step AI-powered loan application process showing Apply, Review, and Funded stages EasyLend360 trust badges showing NMLS registration, licensed lender status, and secure platform credentials

NMLS-registered lending platform combines licensed lending with AI-powered application technology

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when consumers face a crowded and often confusing online lending landscape, ClearBayLending LLC is taking a different approach. The company's platform, EasyLend360.com, operates as a licensed U.S. lender registered with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS ID: 2717758), offering personal installment loans with a focus on regulatory compliance, transparent terms, and borrower protection.The distinction matters. Many websites that advertise personal loans online are lead generators or aggregators that collect consumer data and sell it to third-party lenders. Borrowers may not realize they are sharing sensitive financial information with a company that will never actually fund their loan. EasyLend360.com was built to operate differently, as a direct, licensed lender where borrowers know exactly who they are working with from start to finish."Transparency is not a marketing slogan for us. It is how we operate," said a company spokesperson. "We obtained our NMLS license because we want our borrowers to have the confidence that comes from working with a regulated financial institution. Every loan we offer comes with clear terms, no hidden fees, and a straightforward process."AI-Powered Application ExperienceEasyLend360.com has integrated artificial intelligence directly into its loan application process. At easylend360.com/GetStarted, borrowers interact with an AI-assisted registration flow that guides them through each step of the application in a conversational format. Rather than filling out a static form, users engage with an intelligent agent that collects information, answers common questions in real time, and helps applicants understand their options as they go.The AI-assisted approach reduces application friction and helps borrowers complete the process faster while ensuring all required information is captured accurately. It also provides instant feedback on common questions about rates, terms, and eligibility without the borrower needing to call or wait for a response.Real-Time Communication and Borrower ControlBeyond the application process, EasyLend360.com keeps borrowers informed at every stage through real-time SMS notifications. Transactional text messages confirm application receipt, alert borrowers to document verification requests, and deliver loan status updates directly to their mobile devices. Borrowers opt in to text notifications during the application process through a clear, standalone consent step, and can opt out at any time.Additional platform features include:- Secure online applications with encrypted data handling- No prepayment penalties or hidden charges- AI-guided application that adapts to each borrower's situation- Responsive customer support at support@easylend360.com- NMLS verification available publicly at nmlsconsumeraccess.orgClearBayLending LLC is a Wyoming limited liability company headquartered at 5830 E 2nd St, Ste 7000 #24300, Casper, WY 82609. The company's NMLS registration (ID: 2717758) can be independently verified through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System Consumer Access portal. As online lending continues to grow, EasyLend360.com positions itself as a platform where regulation, technology, and convenience work together to serve the borrower.For more information, visit https://easylend360.com

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