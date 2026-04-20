LaurelCrest Partners Welcomes Josh Smith as Managing Partner

Former BMO Capital Markets M&A Banker to Bolster Healthcare Focus at LaurelCrest

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 20, 2026 — LaurelCrest Partners today announced that Josh Smith has joined the firm as Managing Partner, alongside Founder and Managing Partner, Matt Flynn. Josh brings more than 15 years of investment banking experience, with deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions across the healthcare sector.Prior to joining LaurelCrest, Josh most recently led the U.S. Healthcare M&A group at BMO Capital Markets, where he advised a wide range of clients on complex transactions and strategic initiatives. His extensive experience and sector knowledge will further strengthen LaurelCrest’s capabilities and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for its clients.“Josh is an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Matt Flynn, Managing Partner at LaurelCrest Partners. “His track record advising healthcare businesses, combined with his strategic insight and client-first approach, aligns perfectly with our firm’s mission. I’m thrilled to welcome Josh to LaurelCrest and look forward to building the next chapter of our firm together.”Josh Smith added, “I’m excited to join LaurelCrest Partners at such a dynamic time in its growth. The firm has built a strong reputation for trusted advice and deep sector expertise. I look forward to working alongside Matt and the team to continue delivering value to our clients.”________________________________________About LaurelCrest PartnersLaurelCrest Partners is an advisory firm focused on providing strategic and financial guidance to businesses across the healthcare and services sectors. The firm partners with founders, executives, and investors to navigate complex transactions and drive long-term value creation through tailored, high-impact advice.

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