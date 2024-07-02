Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,669 in the last 365 days.

LaurelCrest Announces Sale of CRH Oral Design Inc. to 123 Dental Partners

Exit represents a solid return for shareholders

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaurelCrest Announces Sale of CRH Oral Design Inc. to 123 Dental Partners

LaurelCrest Partners Inc. (“LaurelCrest”) is pleased to announce the successful sale of CRH Oral Design Inc. (“CRH Oral Design”), Quebec’s leading dental lab, to 123Dentist Corporation (“123Dentist”) based in Burnaby, BC. This transaction marks LaurelCrest's fourth successful exit, underscoring its commitment to generating substantial value for its investors.

CRH Oral Design has been a cornerstone investment for LaurelCrest, demonstrating significant growth and innovation in the dental industry under the leadership of LaurelCrest and CRH Oral Design's management team.

Matt Flynn, Managing Partner at LaurelCrest, commented on the sale, stating, " We are very pleased with the successful outcome of this transaction and would like to thank our partners at CRH Oral Design for their enormous contributions to the success of the company over the past several years." He further added, "We look forward to continuing to unearth similarly interesting deals for our investors in the years to come."

For further inquiries, please contact:

Eric Wong
Partner
ewong@laurelcrestpartners.ca
LaurelCrest Partners Inc.

About LaurelCrest:

LaurelCrest was founded by a group of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in business and finance. Our team includes entrepreneurs, capital market specialists, and investment banking professionals.

Our core business is sourcing opportunities where there is a need for both capital and expertise, leveraging our knowledge and capital to identify and fund exceptional investment opportunities across numerous sectors and asset classes and then utilizing our team to grow and drive meaningful returns and positive outcomes.

Matt Flynn
LaurelCrest Partners
email us here

You just read:

LaurelCrest Announces Sale of CRH Oral Design Inc. to 123 Dental Partners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more