LaurelCrest Announces Sale of CRH Oral Design Inc. to 123 Dental Partners
LaurelCrest Partners Inc. (“LaurelCrest”) is pleased to announce the successful sale of CRH Oral Design Inc. (“CRH Oral Design”), Quebec’s leading dental lab, to 123Dentist Corporation (“123Dentist”) based in Burnaby, BC. This transaction marks LaurelCrest's fourth successful exit, underscoring its commitment to generating substantial value for its investors.
CRH Oral Design has been a cornerstone investment for LaurelCrest, demonstrating significant growth and innovation in the dental industry under the leadership of LaurelCrest and CRH Oral Design's management team.
Matt Flynn, Managing Partner at LaurelCrest, commented on the sale, stating, " We are very pleased with the successful outcome of this transaction and would like to thank our partners at CRH Oral Design for their enormous contributions to the success of the company over the past several years." He further added, "We look forward to continuing to unearth similarly interesting deals for our investors in the years to come."
For further inquiries, please contact:
Eric Wong
Partner
ewong@laurelcrestpartners.ca
LaurelCrest Partners Inc.
About LaurelCrest:
LaurelCrest was founded by a group of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in business and finance. Our team includes entrepreneurs, capital market specialists, and investment banking professionals.
Our core business is sourcing opportunities where there is a need for both capital and expertise, leveraging our knowledge and capital to identify and fund exceptional investment opportunities across numerous sectors and asset classes and then utilizing our team to grow and drive meaningful returns and positive outcomes.
Matt Flynn
LaurelCrest Partners
