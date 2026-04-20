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Velva High School visits Supreme Court

Velva High School, led by teacher Ashley Peterson, took a tour of the state capitol on Monday, April 20th, 2026, followed by an observation of a live oral argument at the state Supreme Court. Following oral arguments, students met with Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers and Justice Jerod Tufte. Following a brief explanation by justices of what the students had just observed, students asked questions related to the work-life balance of judges and justices, why justices may have to recuse one's self from an argument, the role of the chief justice, and how prior case law impacts current cases. 

As of April 20th, roughly twenty schools from around North Dakota have either visited the state Supreme Court or have had a justice visit their school. 

Students from Velva High School stand at the front of the state Supreme Court. At the center are (L to R) Justice Jerod Tufte and Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers.

Above, Chief Justice Fair McEvers and Justice Tufte explain how many cases the Supreme Court hears per month and how opinions are written.

Chief Justice Fair McEvers and Justice Tufte answer a student's question.

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Velva High School visits Supreme Court

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