Roberts Dental Group Moving to New Kokomo Location

Dr. Justin Roberts and Dr. Olivia Straka share news of the upcoming move of Roberts Dental Group to a new Kokomo location.

KOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roberts Dental Group has announced plans to relocate its practice to a new office at 1936 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. The move is scheduled to take place in May 2026 and reflects the practice’s ongoing efforts to accommodate its growing patient base and improve accessibility for individuals and families in the Kokomo community.The new facility is expected to provide updated treatment spaces and a more efficient layout to support a wide range of dental services. According to the practice, the transition is intended to ensure continuity of care while enhancing the overall patient experience. Operations will continue throughout the relocation period, with efforts made to minimize any disruption to scheduled appointments.Roberts Dental Group is led by Dr. Justin Roberts, a Kokomo cosmetic dentist , and Dr. Olivia Straka, a cosmetic and family dentist in Kokomo. Together, they provide comprehensive dental care, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry treatments, and advanced services. Dr. Roberts and Dr. Straka note that all current patient records and treatment plans will be securely transferred to the new location to maintain consistency in care.Patients will be notified directly regarding any changes related to appointments or office procedures during the transition. The practice encourages patients to update their records if needed and to reach out with any questions about the move.About Justin Roberts, DDSDr. Justin Roberts leads the team at Roberts Dental Group, providing a range of cosmetic dentistry, general care, and advanced dental procedures. He is dedicated to helping patients address their dental concerns while supporting long-term oral health through personalized care. He earned his dental degree from Marquette University Dental School in 2011. Committed to continuing education, Dr. Roberts regularly completes advanced training through the Kois Center in Seattle to stay current with the latest techniques and technology in restorative dentistry. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, and Indiana Dental Association. Dr. Roberts is available for interview upon request.About Olivia Straka, DDSDr. Olivia Straka is a knowledgeable dentist who performs cosmetic and general dentistry treatments. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln as a Regents Scholar before completing her dental education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry. During her training, she was recognized with the International College of Dentists Humanitarian Award and the Dixon Leadership Scholarship. Dr. Straka further advanced her clinical skills through a General Practice Residency at UNMC and specialized training in Bioclear Matrix Systems. She is active in multiple professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Indiana Dental Association, and North Central Dental Society. Dr. Straka is available for interview upon request.To learn more about the practice, visit robertsdentalgroup.com and facebook.com/robertsdentalgroup.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.robertsdentalgroup.com/practice-news/roberts-dental-group-moving-to-new-kokomo-location/ ###Roberts Dental Group1936 S. Dixon Rd.Kokomo, IN 46902(765) 455-1222Rosemont Media

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