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Trident M&A Advisors Announces a Successful Engineering Transaction

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trident M&A Advisors is pleased to announce the successful close of Plump Engineering, Inc., a leading provider of specialized engineering solutions, acquired by Agathos AEC, a Hunter Forest Capital portfolio company. The transaction closed on February 2, 2026.

Plump Engineering has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative engineering services across a range of industrial and commercial applications. This positions the company for continued growth while ensuring continuity for its clients and employees.

Trident M&A Advisors acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Plump Engineering throughout the process. The engagement included strategic positioning, buyer outreach, negotiation, and deal execution.

“We are proud to have represented Plump Engineering at this important milestone,” said Henry Ennis, Founder & Managing Partner of Trident M&A Advisors. “The company’s strong market position and technical expertise attracted significant interest, and we believe this will accelerate its next phase of growth.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Trident M&A Advisors
Trident M&A Advisors is a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory services nationwide for lower middle-market companies across a variety of industries.
www.tridentm-a.com

Media Contact:
Trident M&A Advisors
info@tridentm-a.com
(972) 567-5597

Henry Ennis
Trident M&A Advisors
+1 972-567-5597
henry@tridentm-a.com
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Trident M&A Advisors Announces a Successful Engineering Transaction

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