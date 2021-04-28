Trident World Ventures Provides Sell-Side Advisory to Fusion Labs
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Texas: On December 30, 2020, investment firm BroadWest Partners completed its acquisition of Dallas, TX based Fusion Labs, a market leader in the development and delivery of SaaS solutions, expert services, and support for the nonprofit and foundation sectors. In addition to the acquisition, the company also announced that it has rebranded the company name to NPact and has appointed David Rode as Chief Executive Officer to lead its growth strategy in the non-profit space and transformation to a world-class SaaS company. BroadWest managing partners and new NPact co-owners Jeff Conn and Brian Greeley will operate on a hands-on basis to help grow the company.
Trident World Ventures, LLC provided exclusive sell-side advisory services to Fusion Labs, Inc.
With the resources that BroadWest will bring to bear, NPact will provide its customers with best-in-class software solutions, enhanced Customer Service and Success, while expanding its product portfolio, its customer base and geographic footprint. The NPact team will have the strategic and financial flexibility to invest in innovative technology, expand its services, grow its customer base, and pursue opportunities that will create long-term value.
About Trident Would Ventures, LLC
Trident is a “relationship centered” investment banking advisory company based in Dallas Texas, with offices in South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan. We provide our clients with advisory services on buy/sell transactions, mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization, exit planning, and equity placement. Trident emphasizes the holistic M&A business solution not an individual transaction.
###
Henry Ennis
Trident World Ventures, LLC provided exclusive sell-side advisory services to Fusion Labs, Inc.
With the resources that BroadWest will bring to bear, NPact will provide its customers with best-in-class software solutions, enhanced Customer Service and Success, while expanding its product portfolio, its customer base and geographic footprint. The NPact team will have the strategic and financial flexibility to invest in innovative technology, expand its services, grow its customer base, and pursue opportunities that will create long-term value.
About Trident Would Ventures, LLC
Trident is a “relationship centered” investment banking advisory company based in Dallas Texas, with offices in South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan. We provide our clients with advisory services on buy/sell transactions, mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization, exit planning, and equity placement. Trident emphasizes the holistic M&A business solution not an individual transaction.
###
Henry Ennis
Trident World Ventures, LLC
+1 9725675597
email us here