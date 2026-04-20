Injured Hiker Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

April 20, 2026

Alton, NH – On April 18, 2026, at 1:50 p.m., 911 Dispatch received a call from an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Albany. The caller stated that she slipped and fell, fracturing her left ankle. She was 3.1 miles from the trailhead parking area and was with a group of Boy Scouts. The injured hiker was identified as Joanne Payne, 51, from Wolfeboro, NH. She was one of two counselors with six members of Boy Scout Troop 232 from Nashua, NH.

New Hampshire Fish and Game responded along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR). They arrived at her location at 4:27 p.m. and shortly after began carrying her down the trail. The Boy Scout group was well prepared for the hiking conditions and had appropriately splinted the fracture and applied ice to reduce swelling and help with pain. She arrived at the trailhead parking area at 8:05 p.m. Payne was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.