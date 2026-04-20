Community Reflection on Holocaust Education Following Recent Survey

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to a recent *New York Post* article (April 19, 2026) reporting survey findings regarding public perceptions of the Holocaust among Long Island residents, Chabad of Mineola shared the following statement:

Recent survey findings suggesting that some respondents view the Holocaust as “exaggerated” or question its place in education point to the ongoing need for thoughtful engagement with history and public understanding.

“The Holocaust remains one of the most carefully documented events in modern history,” said Rabbi Anchelle Perl, Director of Chabad of Mineola. “The historical record is supported by a wide range of sources, including official documents, eyewitness testimony, photographs, and firsthand accounts.”

Educational institutions, museums, and community organizations continue to emphasize the importance of Holocaust education as part of broader efforts to promote historical awareness and civic responsibility. These efforts help provide context for understanding the impact of hatred, discrimination, and indifference.

“The survey results serve as a reminder of the importance of ongoing Holocaust education,” Rabbi Perl added. “Beyond learning the facts, there is value in helping people understand the broader context—how events unfolded and the societal conditions that made them possible.”

The findings also contribute to a broader conversation about how to ensure that Holocaust education remains meaningful and accessible. In addition to historical study, some educators highlight the role of reinforcing shared ethical values—such as respect for human life, justice, and personal responsibility—as part of a well-rounded approach.

“A strong moral foundation supports a society that values both truth and human dignity,” said Rabbi Perl. “Within Jewish teaching, the Seven Noahide Laws are often referenced as a universal framework that encourages ethical responsibility across all communities.”

Holocaust remembrance efforts continue to play an important role in preserving historical understanding while encouraging reflection on their relevance today. Ongoing educational initiatives aim to ensure that this history remains accessible, thoughtfully presented, and meaningful for future generations.

**About Chabad of Mineola**
Chabad of Mineola is a community-based organization dedicated to educational, social, and humanitarian initiatives serving the diverse population of Long Island.

Rabbi Anchelle perl
Chabad Mineola
+1 516-739-3636
rabbiperl@chabadmineola.com

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Community Reflection on Holocaust Education Following Recent Survey

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Rabbi Anchelle perl
Chabad Mineola
+1 516-739-3636 rabbiperl@chabadmineola.com
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Chabad Mineola
261 Willis Avenue
Mineola, New York, 11501
United States
+1 516-739-3636
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Chabad Mineola is dedicated to fostering Jewish life, education and community service. Guided by the principles of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Chabad serves as a beacon of light, inspiring individuals and communities to live with purpose, compassion, and pride.

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