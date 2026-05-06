White House's Jewish American Heritage Month Proclamation

As the Nation Marks Jewish American Heritage Month, Communities Are Urged to Embrace a Shared Day of Rest, Faith, and Family Connection

MINEOLA, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rabbi Anchelle Perl Calls on Long Island Community to Embrace “Shabbat 250” — A National Day of Rest, Unity, and RenewalIn response to the White House’s historic call for a nationwide Shabbat observance on May 15–16, Rabbi Anchelle Perl, Director of Chabad of Mineola and host of “Jewish Talk” on 90.3 WHPC, is urging families across Long Island to take part in what he describes as “a rare and powerful opportunity to rediscover the gift of Shabbat—not merely as a ritual, but as a way of life.”For the first time in American history, a sitting U.S. president—Donald Trump—has designated a national Shabbat as part of Jewish American Heritage Month, inviting Americans of all backgrounds to pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith, family, and gratitude.Rabbi Perl welcomed the initiative, noting its deep spiritual and historical resonance:“This proclamation is not only about honoring the Jewish people—it is about recognizing that the values of faith, rest, gratitude, and moral responsibility are woven into the very fabric of American life.”A Heritage Rooted in America’s FoundingAs part of Jewish American Heritage Month, the President’s message echoes the enduring words of George Washington, who affirmed in 1790 that the United States “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”Rabbi Perl also highlighted the extraordinary contributions of Haym Salomon, the Jewish patriot whose financial support helped sustain the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.“From the earliest days of this nation, Jewish values—and Jewish sacrifice—have helped shape American freedom,” Rabbi Perl said. “Shabbat 250 is a beautiful way to honor that legacy—not only with words, but through living it.”A Timely Message Rooted in Torah and UnityThis designated Shabbat coincides with the Torah portion of Bamidbar, read just before Shavuot—the giving of the Torah. Rabbi Perl pointed to the timeless teaching of Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who, on Shabbat Bamidbar in 1986, called for a similar global “Shabbat of Unity,” where Jews come together “as one person with one heart.”“True unity is not simply loving another,” Rabbi Perl explained. “It is recognizing that we are part of one living whole. Shabbat creates that sacred space.”Practical Ways to Make Shabbat MeaningfulRabbi Perl emphasized that Shabbat is not just an idea—it is an experience. He offered simple, practical steps for every household:1. Light Shabbat CandlesBefore sunset on Friday, bring light into your home.“A small flame can illuminate an entire room—and a single act can transform a life.”2. Share the Shabbat TableGather with family or friends. Put away distractions. Speak. Listen. Bless.3. Experience the “Four Meals” of ShabbatRabbi Perl offered a deeper perspective:“Shabbat includes four meals—three physical and one spiritual—uniting the past, present, and future.”• Friday Night Meal — The Past: We remember creation and our journey.• Shabbat Lunch — The Present: We celebrate the blessings of today.• Seudah Shlishit — The Future: A quiet, soulful taste of redemption.• Melaveh Malkah — Carrying It Forward: We escort Shabbat into the coming week.“On Shabbat, time itself is transformed—past, present, and future sit together at one table.”4. Unplug to ReconnectTurn off devices. Turn on relationships.5. Add One More MitzvahA blessing, a prayer, a kind word—small actions create great light.A Message for All AmericansRabbi Perl stressed that the message of Shabbat transcends religious boundaries:“Shabbat teaches something deeply universal: life is not only about producing—it is about becoming. In a world that often feels divided and rushed, a shared day of rest can restore our sense of purpose, dignity, and unity.”He concluded with a call to action:“One Shabbat can uplift a family. A national Shabbat can uplift a nation. This May 15–16, let us not just observe Shabbat—let us experience it.”

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