Nominations Open for our PAC Peer Awards!

Nominate an Outstanding Individual with the Peer Passion Award or Legacy Award for the PAIMI Advisory Council Award!

We are excited to invite nominations for the Peer Support Awards, which recognize the exceptional

contributions of individuals in the field of Peer Support. Presented by the Disability Rights Mississippi PAIMI Advisory Council (PAC), these awards celebrate those who inspire others through their dedication

and service. The awards ceremony will take place on May 27-29, 2026, during the Mississippi Peer Conference.

PASSION AWARD – This award honors individuals who have provided peer support for over one year and

consistently excel beyond their roles. It seeks to recognize positive influencers who demonstrate

leadership and advocacy grounded in their lived experiences with mental health

LEGACY AWARD – This award acknowledges individuals who have made significant long-term contributions

to peer support. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of five years of experience and must have

previously served or currently serve as a peer support.

Eligibility:

Nominees must be residents of Mississippi.

Active involvement in Peer Support.

Certification in peer support is not a requirement for nomination.

Nomination :

Complete the Questionnaire and Nomination Form in full below. Provide detailed responses, along with specific examples, describing the nominee’s qualifications. Submit two letters of support, One must be from current employer Ensure all materials are submitted by the deadline: May 11, 5:00 pm CST.

Access the nomination form here: https://forms.gle/4jUjW9CqS5CrCyGd9