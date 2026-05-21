JOB OPENING: Monitoring & Investigations Managing Attorney

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) seeks a monitoring team attorney to protect and advocate for the legal rights of people with disabilities as Managing Attorney for our Monitoring & Investigations Team.

DRMS is a nonprofit legal advocacy organization and is the designated protection and advocacy agency for Mississippi. As such, DRMS is mandated under federal law to advance the rights of people with all types of disabilities and ages. This position is part of DRMS’s management team and reports to the Legal Director.

Responsibilities Include:

Managing and overseeing day-to-day functions of the DRMS Monitoring & Investigations Team. Providing supervision, guidance, and technical assistance for advocates monitoring a wide range of public and private facilities where people with disabilities live or receive care, including residential care facilities, psychiatric hospitals, and correctional facilities. Supervising investigations of claims of abuse or neglect of individuals with disabilities. Monitoring and reviewing the team’s work to ensure quality and evaluate staff performance. Developing projects involving systemic issues in the facilities we monitor to protect the civil rights of individuals with disabilities and ensure these vulnerable populations are safe. Providing high-quality legal representation at the administrative level and in state and federal court; collaborating as part of a team on major litigation and/or advocacy projects. Managing a reasonable caseload consistent with experience and skill, including timekeeping, case documentation, and reporting obligations. Maintaining professional conduct, sound judgment, and adherence to DRMS’s policies and procedures. Building collaborative relationships with community organizations, agencies, and legal service partners. Traveling locally as needed for casework and community engagement. Performing other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Juris Doctor (JD) from an accredited law school. Active license and in good standing with the Mississippi State Bar. Demonstrated commitment to DRMS’s core mission to promote, protect and advocate for the rights of all people with disabilities and to assist them with full access in home, community, education, and employment. Must be admitted to U.S. district courts for the Northern and Southern districts (or ability to obtain). Experience in one or more substantive law areas. Ability to maintain confidentiality and to deal effectively with confrontational situations and stressful interactions. Ability to successfully obtain a U.S. Government suitability clearance for positions of public trust.

Preferred Qualifications:

Three-to-five years of relevant litigation experience with civil rights, criminal justice, or mental health law experience preferred. At least one year of experience providing direct supervision of legal work. Knowledge of laws, regulations, and case law regarding disability discrimination. Experience leading teams in a legal aid, public interest law, or advocacy organization. Experience with impact litigation, policy advocacy, or systems-change work.

Salary and Benefits:

The salary range for a Managing Attorney is between $65,000 and $75,000 depending on experience. DRMS offers excellent benefits, including medical, dental, and vision insurance and a 401(k) retirement plan, with generous holidays and paid leave time. Telework one day per week is an option after an introductory period.

Qualified candidates should email a cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, resume, and writing sample to resume@drms.ms with “Managing Attorney-Monitoring & Investigations Team” in the subject line.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Position will remain open until filled.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.