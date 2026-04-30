2025-2026 Reading Improvement Act Application Open May 1st (Formerly titled: Nebraska Revised Statute 79-11,157.01 Collection)

Public, Nonpublic, ESU 3, ESU 13

Information:

The 2025-2026 Reading Improvement Act application will be available in the New NDE Portal May 1, 2026 and is due June 15, 2026.

This application supports compliance with the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act (NRS 79‑2601 through 79‑2607) and Nebraska Revised Statute 79‑11,157.01.

Who is required to report?

Each public school building in all Nebraska public school districts

Approved and/or accredited nonpublic school buildings serving children ages 4 through grade 3

State Board of Education–approved early childhood education programs operated by ESUs (i.e., only early childhood programs at ESU 3 and ESU 13)

Reporting Overview:

Resources:

Detailed reporting requirements for each entity are outlined in the applicable Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) documents:

Access:

All District Admin and Proxy roles (District Admin-Public, District Admin- Nonpublic, District Admin-ESU, Proxy Admin-Public, Proxy Admin- Nonpublic, and Proxy Admin- ESU) and the SPED Director- Public role will automatically be granted access to the Reading Improvement Act application. Administrators may then assign access to additional staff members as needed.

To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile> Requests and request the “Reading Improvement Act- District” role .

Need Help?

Reading Improvement Act Questions: Contact IDEA Part B Specialist: Tara Korshoj (tara.korshoj@nebraska.gov) or Reading Specialist: Olivia Alberts (olivia.alberts@nebraska.gov)

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)