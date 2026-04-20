Moms for Liberty Expands into Vermont with New Chapter Launch

Moms for Liberty Expands into Vermont

Parents in Vermont Join Nationwide Effort to Empower Families and Protect Children

This is what grassroots leadership looks like: parents stepping up in their own communities to make a difference in their children’s future.” — Tina Descovich

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moms for Liberty is proud to announce the launch of a new chapter in Vermont, marking continued growth of the parental rights movement across the United States. With hundreds of chapters already established across the nation, this expansion brings new opportunities for parents in Vermont to unite, engage, and advocate for their children’s education and future.

“This is what grassroots leadership looks like: parents stepping up in their own communities to make a difference in their children’s future,” said Tina Descovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty. “Across the country, moms and dads are realizing they are not alone in the fight for parental rights and that together, they can make a real difference for their children. This new chapter is about empowering parents, building strong local relationships, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.’”

The new chapter, located in Windham County, will be led by Chapter Chair Nicole Cota and Vice Chair Rachael Morse.

Moms for Liberty is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating, and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.



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