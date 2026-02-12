Moms for Liberty Launches AI Education Initiative

Tina Descovich joins AI White House Task Force Meeting

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moms for Liberty today announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Education Initiative, a comprehensive resource designed to help parents, lawmakers, educators, and families navigate the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence in K-12 education while defending parental rights, student privacy, and academic integrity.

This campaign calls for citizens and policymakers to unite on safety guardrails for artificial intelligence (AI) use in K-12 education to protect children while championing innovation and defending parental rights. The resources within this initiative function as a toolkit for parents, and include model legislation, school board policies, parental rights pledges, and guidance documents that establish guardrails to ensure AI remains a tool under human oversight, not an authority over children’s education

“Artificial intelligence is already here for our children, whether parents are ready or not,” said Tina Descovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty. “This campaign is about making sure parents, not bureaucrats, corporations, or algorithms, hold the keys to the AI toolbox. We support innovation, but innovation without boundaries puts children at risk. Parents deserve transparency, consent, and real control when it comes to how AI interacts with their kids.”

“Our message is simple,” Descovich added. “Technology must serve families. Our children will be raised by parents, not by algorithms.”

Moms for Liberty is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.



