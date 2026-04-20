Progress in Reducing Gun Violence

Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued support of public safety initiatives. Her commitment of state funding has enhanced the collaborative efforts of prosecutors, our law enforcement partners and our community partners to achieve unprecedented low levels of gun-involved crime in our community. I look forward to our continued partnership with the Governor and New York State as we work to make Buffalo and Erie County safer for everyone.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “As crime continues to trend downward in Buffalo, I commend the members of the Buffalo Police Department for their dedication to preventing gun violence by confiscating 77 guns in conjunction with gun-related arrests in the first three months of the year. I'd also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and commitment to public safety that has given law enforcement the resources they need to continue this trend.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “These latest numbers make it clear that New York’s comprehensive approach to public safety is delivering real results. Across GIVE communities, we’re seeing meaningful declines in shootings, victims, and lives lost, and here in Buffalo, the progress is even more striking, with shooting incidents down more than 50 percent and gun-related deaths dropping dramatically compared to this time last year. This is the result of sustained investments in data-driven policing, community-based violence prevention programs like SNUG, youth engagement initiatives, and strong partnerships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve. We have a responsibility to build on this momentum, keep investing in proven strategies, and ensure every community has the resources it needs to stay safe.”

Administered by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, GIVE supports 28 police departments in 21 counties outside of New York City through a comprehensive approach that combines data-driven policing, focused deterrence, street outreach, youth engagement and community-based violence prevention strategies. These police departments typically report the highest volume of violent crime outside the five boroughs. GIVE funding — a record $36 million — also supports district attorneys’ offices, probation departments and sheriffs’ offices in those 21 counties.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.