Former Hospital to Become 957 New Housing Units

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Westchester Crossing in Port Chester, a major infrastructure investment that will prepare the former United Hospital site for a mixed-use redevelopment expected to deliver 957 new housing units, including 105 affordable homes. Supported by up to $10 million from the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, the approximately $65 million effort will upgrade essential utilities, improve roadway access, and ready the long-underutilized property for new residential and community development. The project advances Governor Hochul’s strategy to increase housing supply, strengthen communities and drive economic growth across the Mid-Hudson Region. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 4,000 affordable homes in Westchester County.

“This groundbreaking marks an important step forward in transforming an underutilized site into a vibrant mixed-use community that will deliver hundreds of new homes and strengthen the surrounding neighborhood,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in the critical groundwork needed to support nearly 1,000 residences, New York State is helping Port Chester create new housing opportunities, support local economic activity and move our housing agenda forward.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Strategic investments in site readiness are key to advancing housing and economic development across the Mid-Hudson Region. By helping finance essential improvements at Westchester Crossing, New York State is paving the way for new homes, increased economic activity and a revitalized property that will benefit the Port Chester community for years to come.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Westchester Crossing is a true example of New York prioritizing projects that will pave the way for new housing in communities that support housing growth. The $10 million Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund investment would not have been possible without Port Chester’s partnership as a certified Pro-Housing Community. We thank the Village for their support and we look forward to working together as the project progresses. We are grateful for Governor Hochul's bold vision on affordability and community development.”

The Westchester Crossing improvements include new water, sewer and stormwater systems, new internal roadways and walkways and significant traffic and pedestrian improvements in the surrounding area. Planned off-site work includes upgrading the sanitary sewer, a new High Street bypass, widening the I-287 Exit 11 off-ramp, widening Boston Post Road, and traffic and pedestrian enhancements to Boston Post Road improving circulation, safety and access to the surrounding corridor. These upgrades will prepare the property for phased vertical development and future mixed-use uses.

Funding for the project is being provided through the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, which supports infrastructure investments that enable housing and mixed-use development across the region. The Westchester Crossing redevelopment will transform the former hospital property into a new residential community while improving connectivity and supporting long-term regional growth.

To date, more than 400 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities including the Village of Port Chester. Localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported the creation of up to 20,000 homes.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that the development of the former United Hospital site in the Village of Port Chester is now underway. After being vacant for decades, this project will give a second life to the land and will provide much needed housing for residents of Port Chester. I am proud to represent Port Chester alongside Assemblyman Steve Otis, and I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition and the many ways it will further the vibrancy of the village. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her investment in Port Chester and Westchester County.”

Assemblymember Steven Otis said, “Congratulations to the Westchester Crossing development team on today’s important groundbreaking ceremony marking Port Chester’s most dynamic development project. The event follows years of planning and thoughtful design enhancements that will make for an exciting project. Special thanks go to Governor Kathy Hochul, NYS Empire State Development and other state agencies that have worked with the developers, the village of Port Chester, Senator Mayer and me to support and assist bringing Westchester Crossing to this important groundbreaking. Congratulations to Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino, the village Trustees and staff and their predecessors in Port Chester for the decades of work to make this day possible.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “This groundbreaking at Westchester Crossing marks an exciting new chapter for Port Chester and for Westchester County. By transforming the long-underutilized former United Hospital site into a vibrant mixed-use community with nearly 1,000 new homes, including 105 affordable units, this project will help meet the growing demand for housing while creating new opportunities for residents and businesses alike. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and for this significant investment. Westchester County looks forward to continuing to work with our state and local partners to help move this transformative vision forward.”

Village of Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino said, “Port Chester continues to lead as an economic engine in Westchester County and throughout the State of New York, and this project reinforces our role as a hub of growth, commerce and opportunity. Westchester Crossing will generate new activity, support local businesses, and enhance connectivity throughout the region, positioning our village for continued success in the years ahead.”

MHREDC Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “Westchester Crossing represents the kind of strategic investment that helps communities unlock new housing opportunities while strengthening regional infrastructure. By preparing this long-vacant site for redevelopment, this project will support new homes, improve connectivity and advance smart, sustainable growth in the Mid-Hudson Region.”

Rose Associates CEO Amy Rose said, “We are pleased to have officially broken ground at Westchester Crossing and are grateful for the support provided by New York State. This development will deliver much-needed housing while revitalizing a long-neglected site in the heart of Westchester County.”

Once complete, the infrastructure work will support the construction of 957 housing units, including 105 affordable homes, along with future commercial and community space. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027, allowing vertical development to proceed in phases at the Westchester Crossing site.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacting the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 400 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the Village of Port Chester.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 80,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.