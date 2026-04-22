Expansion of Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend program is expanding to offset costs for five additional training courses available to volunteer firefighters. New York State created the program to strengthen the volunteer fire service and address recruitment and retention challenges by offsetting the costs of required training that individuals need to become a firefighter. This expansion will help reduce obstacles preventing volunteer firefighters from advancing their careers. Since 2023, more than 4,000 volunteer firefighters have successfully completed training through the program.

“Since taking office, I’ve been laser-focused on making New York safer and more affordable. By expanding the Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend program, we’re doing both – cutting costs for those who serve while enhancing their lifesaving skills,” Governor Hochul said. “This program makes critical training more accessible, allowing our volunteers to grow in their careers without sacrificing their ability to provide for their families. I’m proud to invest in our volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The new stipend-eligible courses and course equivalencies are:

Firefighter Survival: Self Rescue: This course teaches firefighters how to rescue themselves if they become trapped or compromised during a fire incident. Stipend Amount: $250

Self Rescue: This course teaches firefighters how to rescue themselves if they become trapped or compromised during a fire incident. Stipend Amount: $250 Firefighter Assist and Search Team, and Rapid Intervention Crew: These courses are designed to train firefighters in the critical skills needed to rescue fellow firefighters who are trapped or in distress during an incident.Stipend Amount: $350

These courses are designed to train firefighters in the critical skills needed to rescue fellow firefighters who are trapped or in distress during an incident.Stipend Amount: $350 Fire and Emergency Services Instructor 1, Fire Officer II, and Firefighter 2: These courses are advanced leadership and instructor development programs. They aim to enhance the leadership capabilities of fire department members and improve their effectiveness in incident command roles, ultimately contributing to the safety of firefighters. Stipend Amount: $500

These five courses build on the catalog of trainings that are already stipend-eligible: Basic Wildland Fire Suppression ($250) Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations ($750), Fire Officer 1 ($1,000) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus/Interior Firefighting Operations ($1,250). Since the inception of the stipend program, completion of the Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations, and Interior Firefighting Operations courses have increased by 20 percent and completion of the Fire Officer I course has risen 35 percent.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “New York’s volunteer firefighters are critical parts of the fabric of communities statewide and they put their lives on the line every time they answer a call to protect those communities. As New York continues to face challenges with volunteer recruitment, the stipend program has resulted in marked increases in class completions, which has brought additional firefighters to departments across the state. Thanks to the leadership and support of Governor Hochul, this stipend program expansion will continue to help volunteer departments recruit and retain members, keeping themselves and their communities safe.”

New York State Fire Administrator James Cable said, “The Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend has contributed to an increase in the number of firefighters completing eligible training courses. The fire training courses included in this expansion of the program focus on firefighter safety and survival skills along with leadership and instructor development, all key areas promoting effectiveness and safety both during training and on the fireground.”

New York State County Fire Coordinators Association President Bill Streicher said, “Now more than ever, it is vital that we support our volunteer fire organizations to boost recruitment and retention within the fire service across New York State. These stipends serve to promote and strengthen the fire service across our state while providing a small stipend to firefighters who participate in these classes, to better prepare themselves to serve their communities.”

New York State Association of Fire Chiefs CEO Bruce Heberer said, “Proper training keeps our firefighters and our communities safer and at a time when our volunteer agencies are strained, and every dollar counts. The Volunteer training stipends are a vital resource of income to the members of our fire services so that they can focus on their training, instead worrying about how they are going to make ends meet if the training causes them to miss work, allowing them to continue serve their department and take care of their home life!”

Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York President Joseph Badala said, “Investments in our fire districts are investments in our communities as better services make our state safer for everyone. We thank Governor Hochul for her efforts to provide departments with the resources they need to do their work safely and strategically.”

Additionally, a local fire training stipend may be authorized for the completion of any state Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) training course or equivalent, as determined by OFPC, up to $500. Courses must have been completed on or after August 31, 2023, and applicants must be a member in good standing as determined by their department. Stipend applications must be submitted to [email protected].

Additional information on the stipend program can be found on the DHSES website.

Approximately nine million New Yorkers, nearly half of the state’s population, are served by volunteer firefighters. Yet in recent years, more than 75 percent of these departments have reported a decrease in the number of individuals willing to volunteer and serve. This shortage is further compounded by the increased operational responsibilities beyond fire protection, including vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, hazardous material spills and weather-related rescue operations. At the same time, calls for service have increased 29 percent from 1997 to 2020.

In addition to the Volunteer Training Stipend, Governor Hochul has sought to strengthen and stabilize the state’s volunteer fire service by supporting the capital needs of volunteer fire departments through the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment (V-FIRE) Grant Program. Through the first round of V-FIRE funding in October 2024, the state provided $25 million to 88 entities to support the construction of new, or renovation of existing fire stations, classrooms, meeting spaces or training centers; installation of exhaust and decontamination systems; and/or the purchase of equipment such as firefighter Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), PPE washers and dryers and firefighter rehabilitation equipment.

About the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control delivers a wide breadth of services to firefighters, emergency responders, state and local government agencies, public and private colleges, and the citizens of New York. The office advances public safety through firefighter training, education, fire prevention, investigative, special operations and technical rescue programs. The delivery of these essential services enables the office to make significant contributions to the safety of all of New York State.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more about emergency alerts at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.