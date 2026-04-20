Statewide Work Zone Safety Efforts

Governor Kathy Hochul today kicked off National Work Zone Awareness Week, a week-long campaign running from April 20 to April 24 that promotes work zone safety statewide, urging drivers to slow down, stay alert and follow New York State’s Move Over Law to protect highway and roadside workers. This year’s national theme is “Safe Actions Save Lives.”

“Every roadside worker deserves to return home safely at the end of their shift,” Governor Hochul said. “The number of intrusions into work zones is alarming and shows that too many drivers are still ignoring the law and putting lives at risk. Work zones are active job sites, and a driver’s impatience or distraction can have life-altering consequences. That’s why we are pushing for stronger enforcement and tougher penalties for repeat offenders, and why I’m urging every driver to slow down, stay alert and respect the people working just feet away from live traffic. Safe actions behind the wheel truly save lives.”

Despite years of progress, work zones remain among the most dangerous places on New York’s roadways. After three straight years of decline, work zone crashes on the New York State Thruway surged in 2025 to their highest level since 2020, with 228 crashes leading to 28 injuries. These incidents are primarily caused by speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and failure to obey warning signs and flagger instructions — behaviors that place both workers and motorists at risk.

To reinforce the impact of work zone crashes, the New York State Thruway Authority is launching a work zone safety public service announcement titled, “Help Us Get Home.” The PSA features Thruway maintenance staff from across the state speaking directly to drivers about the risks they face every day while maintaining and repairing New York’s highways.

The campaign underscores a simple but powerful message: every worker in a hard hat is also a parent, spouse, neighbor or friend, and each one deserves to return home safely at the end of the day.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is also launching a statewide public education campaign to remind motorists that their driving choices in work zones have real-world consequences. Motorists who choose to speed or drive distracted in highway work zones risk the lives of road workers and themselves. The campaign, encouraging motorists to slow down, pay attention and move over in work zones, includes advertisements on social media, streaming audio and video, broadcast radio, billboards and bus tails, as well as at gas stations.

The State Department of Transportation has lost 59 workers in the line of duty over the course of its history. In 2025, there were 366 work zone crashes on NYSDOT-owned roads that resulted in 58 injuries and two fatalities. Robert Bornt, a NYSDOT highway maintenance worker, lost his life on May 30, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while working along State Route 7. Robert, from Hoosick Falls, Rensselaer County was a dedicated husband, father, volunteer Fire Chief and pillar of his community, and a beloved member of the NYSDOT family. The public education campaign is dedicated to Robert’s memory and to all those who have been senselessly killed while doing their jobs to make roads safer for the traveling public.

Operation Hardhat Details

Beginning with National Work Zone Awareness Week and continuing throughout the spring and summer months, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will again conduct “Operation Hardhat” details in active Thruway and New York State Department of Transportation work zones statewide.

Under Operation Hardhat, State Troopers and participating local police officers, often dressed as highway workers, identify and cite motorists for violations including:

Speeding in work zones

Disobeying flagging personnel

Cell phone and seatbelt violations

Failure to comply with the State’s Move Over Law

These targeted enforcement efforts are designed to deter dangerous behaviors and reinforce the shared responsibility drivers have to keep work zones safe.

During the 2025 construction season, New York State Police conducted 55 Operation Hard Hats statewide and issued a total of 3,217 tickets.

Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to expand its Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program, a joint initiative of NYSDOT and the Thruway Authority established by legislation in 2021.

The program has proven effective at reducing speeds in work zones where cameras are deployed, helping change driver behavior and protect workers. Under the program, fines are issued as follows:

First Notice of Liability: $50

Second Notice of Liability: $75 within an 18-month period

Third and subsequent Notices: $100 within an 18-month period

Governor Hochul’s FY27 Executive Budget proposal includes enhanced assault protections for highway workers, new penalties for menacing a highway worker and for intrusions into active work zones, and expands the AWZSE program to additional roadways, all further strengthening protections for roadside workers.

Safety Reminders for Drivers

Drivers are reminded to:

Slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones

Move over for all stopped vehicles, emergency responders and roadside workers

Stay off phones and avoid other distractions

Follow posted signs, lane shifts and flagger instructions

National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as an annual reminder that work zones are temporary, but the consequences of unsafe driving can last forever.

Safety is a shared responsibility. By working together, we can reduce crashes and ensure safer roads for workers and drivers alike.

For more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week and how to stay safe while driving through work zones, visit the state’s comprehensive website atny.gov/workzone.

The following 14 landmarks illuminating orange this evening, April 20, for Go Orange Day in honor of highway workers across New York State:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The recent increase in work zone crashes on the Thruway is unacceptable. Maintenance crews put themselves in harm’s way every day to maintain and modernize our roadways, and the very least we can ask is that drivers do their part to help our workers get home safely. This is not a request for just one week, it’s an everyday responsibility. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support and continued commitment to protecting highway workers through stronger enforcement, public awareness and accountability for dangerous driving behaviors.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our workforce — our team members. For those of us at the State Department of Transportation, National Work Zone Awareness Week has a special significance. It comes just weeks away from the one-year anniversary of the line-of-duty death of NYSDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Robert Bornt. Robert was a pillar of his community and deserved to go home to his family at the end of his workday. Instead, last May, he was fatally struck by a vehicle while in a work zone. We are dedicated to do everything we can to keep our highway, bridge and transportation workers safe and we are very grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her indefatigable commitment to the safety of our workforce through enhanced protections against work zone intrusions, accountability and enforcement. I implore the traveling public to take great care in work zones as construction season continues to ramp up. Our crews will be out there every day — keeping you safe. Please do your part to keep them safe.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “The annual observance of National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as a critical reminder of the importance of safety on our roadways and bridges, as well as the need to protect the dedicated public servants who maintain them. Staying alert and slowing down in work zones is not only essential for drivers, it can mean the difference between life and death for our road and bridge crews. Safe actions save lives, and we all share a responsibility to do our part. The Bridge Authority thanks Governor Hochul, the Legislature, and our transportation partners for their continued commitment to improving safety for workers and the traveling public alike.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “A core mission of the New York State Police is highway safety, and we take that responsibility seriously. The women and men who perform their jobs each day along our state’s roadways face multiple challenges — from speeding motorists, distracted or impaired drivers, and other reckless behavior. As we kick off construction season and recognize National Work Zone Awareness Week, we will continue to ensure laws are enforced and motorists adhere to safe driving practices in work zones. These actions can save lives and prevent senseless tragedies.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “After a long winter, you will be seeing more workers out fixing our roads. Whether they’re protected by concrete dividers or orange cones, I urge all New Yorkers to help keep our crews safe by slowing down and moving over. And, as always, we ask drivers to stay alert, minimize distractions, keep some distance between themselves and other vehicles and don’t speed.”

MTA Bridges and Tunnels Chief Administrative Officer Diane Kenneally said,“National Work Zone Awareness Week is a critical reminder that behind every cone, barrier, and lane restriction is not just a dedicated worker but also someone's loved one. MTA Bridges and Tunnels has seen firsthand how the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program can change driver behavior. We thank Governor Hochul for expanding this initiative to MTA Bridges and Tunnels and her steadfast commitment to protecting the crews who maintain our crossings every day.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “This National Work Zone Awareness Week is a reminder for drivers to slow down, drive safely, and obey the rules of the road. Our highway employees work hard every day to improve our roads and get drivers where they need to go, and it’s only right that we work to keep them safe while on the job. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, the Thruway Authority and NYSDOT for their continued partnership to keep all New Yorkers safe on our roads.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “As Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee, I have always prioritized work zone safety. There is no excuse for speeding and reckless driving in work zones. Our workers deserve a safe working environment. They should be able to make it home to their families and loved ones at the end of their shifts. In 2021, I sponsored and passed a pilot program to place work zone safety cameras on our highways to protect our workers and make motorists aware that their actions behind the wheel have consequences. This pilot program has been expanded — and it works. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep our workers safe.”

Associated General Contractors of New York State President and CEO Mike Elmendorf said, “National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is a critical reminder that behind every cone, barrier, and lane closure are men and women working to rebuild and strengthen New York’s infrastructure. These are our neighbors — skilled professionals doing this critical work to keep us all moving and safe — and who deserve to return home safely at the end of every day themselves. We commend Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in prioritizing work zone safety, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert, and respect the work zone. We also urge the Legislature to adopt two vital work zone safety proposals advanced by Governor Hochul in the Executive Budget — finally this year providing the same protections for highway workers that have been extended to transit workers and expansion of New York’s successful automated work zone speed enforcement program. Lives depend on it.”

American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC New York) President and CEO John T. Evers, PhD said, “New York’s heavily traveled roads demand consistent repairs and maintenance, but every roadside worker must be better protected when they conduct this critical work across the state. That’s why National Work Zone Awareness Week is so important because it highlights the need for all drivers to reduce their speed and remain vigilant when moving through these work areas. A distracted driver can have deadly consequences, and as the voice of New York’s engineering community, we strongly support the statewide expansion of automated speed enforcement and increased penalties for those who injure transportation workers. Protecting these dedicated men and women means protecting the safety of our communities and our economy.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “In just a few days, we will mark Workers Memorial Day to honor those who lost their lives on the job. Despite improvements in work zone safety, work zones on New York’s roadways remain among the most dangerous places to work. No worker should fear for their life while performing their job, and no family should have to grieve the loss of a loved one due to preventable and entirely avoidable roadway incidents. We thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing worker safety and applaud Commissioner Dominguez and Thruway Executive Director Hoare for highlighting the importance of protecting the workforce that keeps our roads safe.”

Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. Executive Director John Cooney Jr. said, “Work zones aren’t just part of the commute; they’re someone’s workplace, and right now they’re still far too dangerous. The recent spike in crashes is a reminder that everyday driving habits — like speeding, checking your phone, or not paying attention to signs — can have serious consequences in these areas. Behind every cone and every hard hat is a real person, someone with a family waiting for them at home. At the Construction Industry Council, we’re asking drivers to take that extra second, slow down, and stay focused. It’s a small change that can make a life-saving difference and help ensure everyone gets home safely at the end of the day.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “Construction sites are already inherently dangerous and the added hazards and less-controllable variants of roadways and highspeed traffic continually increase the risks for workers on our highways. This is why we must continue to encourage drivers to proceed with more caution and mindfulness around roadway work zones. We applaud Governor Hochul for her ongoing leadership and raised awareness to this important issue. Every hard-working New Yorker, including the tradesmen and tradeswomen working on our roadways, deserve to return home safely to their families at the end of each shift.”

Long Island Contractors' Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, “Our workers put themselves in harm's way every day to keep our roads safe and our neighbors moving. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez, and Executive Director Hoare for putting the safety of workers on our roadways first, and making a substantial commitment to expanding their protections through targeted enforcement and work zone speed camera deployment. But keeping workers safe is also the responsibility of everyone behind the wheel, and we ask that you slow down and stay alert in work zones to make sure that we all can get home safely.”

New York Construction Materials Association President & CEO Bruce Barkevich said, “NYMaterials stands with Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez and Executive Director Hoare in highlighting the risk to workers performing the projects which place them in harm’s way on a daily basis. But this awareness can’t be for just one day or one week a year. If we could give all drivers the opportunity to stand in a work zone next to live traffic, they would understand the danger our workforce is placed in. Across the country, states are recognizing Work Zone Awareness week. Let New York lead the protection of our workforce by changing the trends for incidences in our work zones. Wednesday is Go Orange Day. Please wear your orange shirts in support of our brave men and women who work to rebuild our infrastructure.”

New York Pavement Preservation Association President Justin Guiles said,“Safety is at the core of pavement preservation; keeping our roads in good condition is a fundamental step in keeping them safe. The New York Pavement Preservation Association (NYPPA) applauds Governor Hochul’s focus on Work Zone Awareness Week, and we join the call for increased driver vigilance. Our crews work tirelessly to keep New York moving; we ask that drivers return the favor by slowing down, staying alert, and respecting the work zones that allow us to protect our state's infrastructure.”

North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Executive Secretary Treasurer Joseph Byrne said, “As National Work Zone Awareness Week reminds us, ‘Safe Actions Save Lives,’ and we commend Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in protecting the men and women who build and maintain our roads. Far too many workers face dangerous conditions due to reckless driving, and these renewed safety efforts send a clear message: slow down, stay alert, and respect the work zone. Every worker deserves to return home safely to their family at the end of the day.”

New York Association of Towns Executive Director Chris Koetzle said, “With towns being the stewards of more than 60 percent of the state’s roads, the New York Association of Towns is deeply invested in, and supportive of, improving roadway safety for both highway department employees and motorists. We applaud Gov. Hochul’s leadership in keeping roads safe for all who travel and maintain them.”

New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “As we enter the busy road construction season this spring, we urge all drivers across New York to slow down and stay alert in work zones. Our highway workers are dedicated to repairing, maintaining, and improving the roads and bridges that connect our communities, and their safety depends on every motorist’s vigilance. Roadway safety is a team sport, and it takes all of us to keep our workers safe. Let’s work together to ensure that our transportation and public works employees return home safely at the end of the day.”

Laborers’ International Union of North America Vice President and New England Regional Manager Donato A. Bianco, Jr. said, “National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as an important reminder for drivers to slow down, stay alert and exercise extra caution when encountering roadway construction. There is no excuse for distracted or unsafe driving, especially through an area where hardworking men and women are simply trying to do their jobs. This is our member’s workplace and every single LIUNA member on these jobsites is someone’s loved one, and they all deserve to return home safely at the end of the day. By paying attention, obeying speed limits and respecting work zones, we can save lives. Let’s all do our part to keep New York’s skilled workers safe.”

New York State Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said,“National Work Zone Awareness Week provides us the opportunity to thank transportation workers for keeping our roadways operational and safe and to recognize that they face unnecessary and preventable hazards every day as they deliver these critical services for New Yorkers. The number of motorists operating an automobile under the influence of alcohol or drugs, who drive recklessly or distracted, has increased significantly in recent years leading to an increase in injuries. In 2024, the NYS Department of Transportation reported 322 work zone intrusions, resulting in 138 injuries — clearly demonstrating that more needs to be done to protect motorists and workers. In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, and on behalf of the 60,000 members of the New York State Public Employees Federation, we ask policymakers to step forward and recognize that the bad choices made by a few careless motorists needlessly put innocent people at risk. In recognition of the hard-working transportation-related workforce, we urge policymakers to take concrete steps to hold motorists accountable for their actions by approving the multiple proposals put forth by the Governor.”

Teamsters Local 456 President and Principal Officer Louis A. Picani said, “National Work zone Awareness Week is more than just a campaign; it’s a responsibility of every driver who gets behind the wheel to remember that behind every hard hat is a family waiting at home. Our Union members work in some of the most dangerous conditions on our roadways, and they deserve the full attention and respect of every driver who passes through a work zone. Teamsters Local 456 stands with Governor Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority in reinforcing that one moment of caution can save a life.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “Our union joins Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority in observing National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 20 to April 24. As road work season begins, we continue to emphasize the importance of safe driving and speak up to protect all those who work on or near roadways. Too often a momentary distraction results in the death or injury of someone simply doing their job. As motorists, we must all remember to slow down, stay alert, and move over. Behind every cone is someone with loved ones waiting for them to come home.

New York State County Highway Superintendents Association President William Geary said, “New York’s work zones are vital to our economy, but they are also high-risk environments for the dedicated crews keeping our state moving. During National Work Zone Awareness Week, we join the Governor, the DOT, and the Thruway Authority to highlight the dangers of speeding and distracted driving. We urge all New Yorkers to drive responsibly in work zones to protect our workers and their families.”

New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways President and Town of Clarence Superintendent James Dussing said, “On behalf of the state’s 933 towns and our 20,000 local highway employees, I want to thank everyone recognizing Work Zone Awareness Week. The men and women who work on our roads every day deserve to return home safely to their families. It’s that simple. Ensuring the safety of both motorists and roadway workers remains a top priority for our association. By raising awareness and encouraging responsible driving in work zones, we can help prevent unnecessary injuries and fatalities. Protecting our highway workers while maintaining safe roadways for all New Yorkers is a shared responsibility — one we should all be able to agree on.”

AAA Northeast Vice President John Corlett said, “As the highway construction season begins to start up in full swing, AAA encourages drivers to use extra caution when approaching and driving through work zones. Every year there are hundreds of work zone intrusions on New York state roads. This is simply unacceptable. AAA also urges drivers to adhere to the state’s ‘Move Over” law which requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stopped vehicles alongside the road including construction vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks and disabled vehicles on the side of the road.”