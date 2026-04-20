Leinco Technologies and CellCarta collaborate to advance proteomics solutions and applications for drug development

Leinco & CellCarta: Enhancing Biomarker Discovery & Clinical Research

Our rigorously validated antibodies, especially those proven for complex spatial analysis and IHC—with CellCarta’s robust Immuno-MRM resources creates a truly powerful and scalable solution” — Patrick Leinert

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leinco Technologies, a leader in antibody and protein development, and CellCarta, a global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing proteomics solutions that will benefit the development of immuno-oncology and other targeted therapeutic modalities.This partnership combines Leinco’s extensive antibody portfolio—specifically, high-quality antibodies validated for critical tissue analysis applications like immunohistochemistry (IHC) and a growing range of spatial biology platforms—with CellCarta’s catalogue of CPTAC antibodies developed for their Immuno-MRM assays. This integration provides researchers and clinicians with comprehensive tools for biomarker discovery and clinical research.Comprehensive Proteomics Solutions for Drug DevelopmentCellCarta’s Immuno-MRM assays offer highly multiplexed and quantitative protein measurements, enabling precise quantification of specific targets in clinical samples. These assays provide valuable insights into protein expression and functionality and utilize antibodies that were validated to meet CPTAC consortium standards. The antibody library was designed to support research at all levels, from exploratory to clinical trials.By integrating Leinco’s high-quality, validated antibodies with CellCarta’s Immuno-MRM resources, the collaboration aims to enhance the sensitivity and specificity of proteomic analyses, facilitating the development of targeted therapies and personalized medicine approaches."The combination of our rigorously validated antibodies—especially those proven for complex spatial analysis and IHC—with CellCarta’s robust Immuno-MRM resources creates a truly powerful and scalable solution for our customers," said Patrick Leinert Jr., President of Commercial Operations at Leinco Technologies. "This strategic pairing is designed to provide confidence in data quality that is absolutely essential for accelerating drug development and biomarker discovery in all therapeutic areas."Versatile Offerings for Research and Clinical ApplicationsThe combined offerings of Leinco and CellCarta cater to a wide range of applications, from pilot-scale research to large-volume clinical use. “By providing our immuno-MRM antibody library to Leinco, CellCarta hopes to make these validated antibodies more widely available to researchers using broad clinical research technologies.”, said Todd Chermak, Senior Vice President, Immunology & Proteomics Business Units at CellCarta. Researchers can access smaller catalog sizes for exploratory studies, while clinical laboratories can utilize large-volume reagents for routine testing. This scalability ensures that the proteomics solutions meet the needs of both early-stage research and clinical diagnostics, supporting the transition from discovery to clinical implementation.Accelerating Drug Development and Biomarker DiscoveryThe integration of Leinco’s antibodies with CellCarta’s Immuno-MRM resources provides a powerful platform for drug development and biomarker discovery. By enabling precise and reproducible protein measurements, this collaboration supports the identification of novel biomarkers, the evaluation of therapeutic targets, and the monitoring of treatment responses. The comprehensive proteomics solutions offered by Leinco and CellCarta are poised to accelerate the development of new therapies and improve patient outcomes in immuno-oncology.

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