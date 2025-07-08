Leinco Technologies Acquires BioClin's IVD Raw Material Antibody Clones, Bolstering Leinco’s IVD Raw Material Business

Leinco Technologies acquires BioClin's IVD antibody clones, expanding raw material catalog & strengthening commitment to global diagnostics.

This acquisition of BioClin, Inc. is a testament to our commitment to expanding our comprehensive portfolio of IVD raw materials with products of exceptional quality,” — Patrick Leinert Jr

FENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leinco Technologies, a leading global provider of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) raw materials, today announced the acquisition of BioClin, Inc.’s proprietary antibody clones used as IVD raw materials. This strategic partnership significantly expands Leinco’s portfolio of critical reagents for endocrine hormone research and diagnostic assays.The acquired antibodies target key hormones such as Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), Total Thyroxine (Total T4), Total Triiodothyronine (Total T-3), Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Prolactin (PRL) , and several others. These antibodies are indispensable components in various commercially available diagnostic assays, playing a vital role in the accurate detection and monitoring of endocrine conditions.Leinco Technologies is renowned for its high-quality IVD raw materials , serving hundreds of diagnostic companies worldwide. By integrating BioClin’s robust antibody clones into its offerings, Leinco will apply its rigorous ISO 13485 quality management system to ensure these essential products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. This will enable a wider audience of diagnostic manufacturers to access these critical reagents, supporting advancements in patient care globally.“This acquisition of BioClin, Inc. is a testament to our commitment to expanding our comprehensive portfolio of IVD raw materials with products of exceptional quality,” said Patrick Leinert Jr., President of Commercial Operations. “These essential antibody clones are widely recognized for their performance in endocrine hormone assays. We are excited to leverage our global distribution network and ISO13485-certified quality system to make these products more broadly available, ultimately benefiting diagnostic companies and patients worldwide.”A significant aspect of this acquisition is its local impact. Both Leinco Technologies and BioClin, Inc. are proudly based in St. Louis, Missouri, ensuring that the manufacturing and supply chain of these critical raw materials remain local and USA-manufactured, reinforcing the strong biotechnology ecosystem within the region.About Leinco Technologies:Leinco Technologies is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacture of leading-edge recombinant proteins, antibodies, and other life science tools, primarily for the in vitro diagnostic and biopharmaceutical industries. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, Leinco Technologies serves clients globally, providing essential raw materials for diagnostic assays and therapeutic development.About BioClin, Inc.:BioClin, Inc. is a St. Louis-based biotechnology company specializing in the production of high-quality antibodies for diagnostic and research applications. With a history that spans 35 years, BioClin’s expertise lies in creating critical reagents that are integral to a wide range of biological assays.



