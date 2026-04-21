Paramount Lodging Advisors announces Deep Dave has joined the firm as Senior Associate.

Paramount Lodging Advisors is pleased to announce that Deep Dave has joined the firm as Senior Associate.

Deep’s transaction experience, regional relationships, and focus on the private client space strengthen our ability to serve hospitality owners and investors across the Midwest.” — Sanjeev Misra, Co-Founder of Paramount Lodging Advisors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors is pleased to announce that Deep Dave has joined the firm as Senior Associate, where he will focus on hospitality brokerage, acquisitions, and private client advisory.

Based in the firm’s Chicago office, Deep brings valuable experience across the Midwest market, along with a strong background in hotel transactions and relationship-driven advisory. His understanding of the private client landscape and his ability to connect buyers, sellers, and investors make him a strong addition to Paramount Lodging Advisors’ growing hospitality platform.

Prior to joining Paramount Lodging Advisors, Deep spent more than 18 months at Matthews, where he focused on hotel brokerage and demonstrated strong transaction execution. Over the past six months, he successfully closed six transactions, highlighting his ability to identify opportunities, navigate deals efficiently, and deliver results for clients in a competitive market.

Earlier in his career, Deep worked with a family business specializing in multifamily assets and hotel acquisitions. This experience gave him a well-rounded foundation in real estate investment and helped shape the practical, client-focused perspective he brings to hospitality brokerage and advisory.

Deep is also actively involved with AAHOA, where he serves as a Premier AAHOA Ambassador. Through his involvement in the hospitality community and his focus on the private client space, he has built strong relationships with regional groups that further strengthen his ability to create meaningful connections across the industry.

He holds a degree in Finance from the University of Illinois Chicago, providing him with a strong analytical framework to help clients navigate complex transactions and investment decisions.

“Deep’s transaction experience, regional relationships, and focus on the private client space strengthen our ability to serve hospitality owners and investors across the Midwest,” stated Sanjeev Misra, Co-Founder of Paramount Lodging Advisors. “His market knowledge, industry involvement, and relationship-driven approach make him a strong fit for our platform and the clients we advise.”

With the addition of Deep Dave, Paramount Lodging Advisors continues to expand its hospitality brokerage and advisory capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering thoughtful execution and long-term value for clients across the United States.

Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of hospitality assets, debt and equity placement, and value-enhancement strategies across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ParamountLodging.com

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