Paramount Lodging Advisors Closes Sale of Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton in Holland, MI

Paramount Lodging Advisors has closed the sale of the Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton in Holland, Michigan, two institutionally owned Hilton hotels.

The successful sale of the Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton in Holland is a testament to the depth of relationships and market intelligence our team brings to every assignment.” — Andrew Makhlouf, Principal, Paramount Lodging Advisors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors has closed the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton in Holland, Michigan, two institutionally owned Hilton hotels totaling 207 keys, sold on behalf of the same owner. At the time of sale, both assets were institutionally owned and third-party managed.

Paramount Lodging Advisors executed the transaction through a confidential, off-market process, delivering pricing and execution certainty consistent with the strength of the assets and the depth of the active buyer pool.

The transaction reflects continued buyer appetite for premium-branded, select-service product in established Midwest markets with diversified leisure and corporate demand drivers.

“The successful sale of the Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton in Holland is a testament to the depth of relationships and market intelligence our team brings to every assignment. Executing two transactions of this caliber, with the precision and discretion our clients expect, is what drives us.”

Andrew Makhlouf, Principal, Paramount Lodging Advisors

“These two assets represent a compelling story in the select-service space, and we're proud to have connected the right parties and delivered a result that exceeded expectations on both sides of the table. We're grateful for the trust our client placed in our team throughout this process.”

Mike Schlictman, Principal, Paramount Lodging Advisors

The transaction was led by Andrew Makhlouf and Mike Schlictman, Principals at Paramount Lodging Advisors.

About Paramount Lodging Advisors

Paramount Lodging Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of hospitality assets, debt and equity placement, and value-enhancement strategies across the United States. For more information, visit www.ParamountLodging.com

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