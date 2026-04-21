Additive Manufacturing Users Group Presents DINO Awards to Six Members

2026 DINO Award recipients (from left): Chris Prue, Brian Post, Annie Wang, Olga Ivanova, Daniel Landgraf, and John Thiell.

Olga Ivanova, Daniel Landgraf, Brian Post, Chris Prue, John Thiell and Annie Wang were presented with the coveted award at the 2026 AMUG Conference.

Those who are ultimately selected for a DINO Award exemplify a 'giving' attitude... ” — Bruce LeMaster

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) presented its prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award for additive manufacturing expertise and service to six deserving individuals. These new DINOs received their awards at the 37th annual AMUG Conference held March 15-19, 2026, in Reno, Nevada.AMUG representatives presented the DINO Awards in recognition of tenure in the additive manufacturing industry, years of service, contributions to the industry, and active support of AMUG and its conference.Bruce LeMaster, DINO Selection Committee Chair and AMUG's Director at Large, said, "DINO Committee members are DINO recipients committed to recognizing other AMUG members who have made significant contributions to the organization and the industry. We evaluate each nominee based on their tenure in the industry, commitment to promoting additive manufacturing, and support for AMUG. Those who are ultimately selected for a DINO Award exemplify a 'giving' attitude that complements their knowledge of additive manufacturing."The newly named AMUG DINOs are:- Olga (Dr. O) Ivanova, Mechnano- Daniel Landgraf, 3D Spark- Brian Post, Oak Ridge National Laboratory- Chris Prue, IperionX- John Thiell, Beehive Industries- Annie Wang, SenvolThe new DINOs have played varied roles in making AMUG and the AMUG Conference a positive experience for those seeking insights, information, and connections, and in strengthening the AMUG organization as a whole. Although their contributions are many, the selection committee cited the key activities for which the 2026 DINO Awards were presented."This year's DINO recipients come from a broad range of industries, government labs, equipment and material OEMs, and additive manufacturing service providers," said LeMaster. "Though their backgrounds are different, they each share a high regard for AMUG and the overall AM industry, and they are willing to share their knowledge with others."Olga Ivanova, Ph.D., has led an active career in additive manufacturing since her time at the University of Louisville and Virginia Tech. Jason Lopes, DINO Selection Committee Member, noted, "If you've ever been to an AMUG Conference, you've probably met Dr. O and been drawn into deep discussions spanning all things additive." She has been involved in several AMUG committees, and she was a Co-Chair of the Scholarship Committee for the past two years.Carl Dekker, DINO Selection Committee Member, refers to Danial Langraf as the consummate professional. "Daniel has served on the AMUG Board and the International Committee. He's never met a stranger and is always happy to talk about additive manufacturing. We look forward to his continued involvement on the board as our new Vice President," Dekker said.According to Alex Roschli, AMUG Director of Education & Conference, "Brian Post is a huge proponent of additive manufacturing and the AMUG organization. He is always willing to help others with additive projects, answering their questions or referring them to other SMEs [subject matter experts]."Shannon VanDeren, AMUG President, said that Chris Prue is "the guy who is always willing to help!" He has been volunteering at AMUG Conferences for years and jumps in wherever assistance is needed. Chris meets many people through his work travels and encourages them to attend AMUG Conferences.John Thiell was President of AMUG in 1996 (then known as 3DSNASUG) and served on the board for four years in that timeframe. Because of a shift in work responsibilities, he was unable to attend AMUG Conferences for many years, but upon his return, he served on several AMUG committees and continued to champion AMUG's fundamental tenet: For Users, By Users."Annie Wang is one of those people that you want on your team," according to Kevin Ayers, 2004 DINO Award Recipient. "She always has a smile and is always willing to lend a hand." Annie volunteers at AMUG Conferences and is exceptional at connecting AMUG Members with experienced professionals who can propose solutions.Receiving a DINO is not the endgame for those who demonstrate the passion and dedication that the DINO Selection Committee seeks. Instead, it is a momentous milestone in the years-long support of the community. AMUG's guiding principle is 'For Users. By Users.' The newly named DINOs and all that came before them put this philosophy into action.Over its 38-year history, AMUG has awarded only 205 DINOs. LeMaster noted that 59 DINOs were present at AMUG 2026, representing 29 percent of all that have received this recognition. Another demonstration of ongoing commitment is that eight current AMUG Board Members are DINO recipients.Nominations for 2027 DINO candidates will be accepted beginning October 1, 2026.ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to encouraging and coordinating the exchange of technical information among those who use additive manufacturing. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

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