Additive Manufacturing Users Group Awards Two Scholarships

Li Yang and Abby Stamper, the scholarship winners, will be recognized at the 2026 AMUG Conference.

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the recipients of its scholarships. Li Yang, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Louisville, has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing. Abby L. Stamper, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Boise State University, has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in additive manufacturing.As scholarship recipients, Stamper and Yang will attend the AMUG Conference to engage with additive manufacturing users. They are scheduled to take the main stage to present their work on Tuesday, March 17. The AMUG Conference will be held in Reno, Nevada, from March 15-19, 2026.The scholarships recognize students and educators who demonstrate a passion and vision for additive manufacturing while working towards advancing education and industry. Dr. Olga Ivanova and Brent Griffith, co-chairs of AMUG's Scholarship Committee, jointly said, "We were thrilled with the quality and diversity of this year's applicants. The submissions demonstrated outstanding talent, creativity, and potential in the next generation of additive manufacturing leaders."Dr. Li Yang has worked in the educational space for most of the past 19 years, starting with his doctoral work in industrial and system engineering at North Carolina State University and continuing on to the University of Louisville. Over the years, his focus has been re-aligned to the design and realization of lightweight structures produced with additive manufacturing. In particular, he is working to bridge the knowledge gap between design and the realization of these structures for real-life applications.Yang said, "I am working towards an integrated design framework that employs an analytical approach for the multi-scale design relationship of lightweight structures, while utilizing both process physics and experimentation to capture the compound geometry-process-property relationships of lightweight features."Ivanova said, "Dr. Yang demonstrates exceptional technical expertise and a strong commitment to mentorship in additive manufacturing. His innovative work in geometry-process integration and metamaterial exploration equips students with the skills and knowledge to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing, making him an outstanding choice for the AMUG scholarship."Ed Herderick, EWD director at America Makes, has been collaborating with Yang since his time at NC State. Hendrick said, "Li Yang is a passionate educator who has inspired and taught hundreds of students over many years." He continued, "He is an enthusiastic additive collaborator who will leverage the Randy Stevens Scholarship to build new relationships and grow our industry."Abby Stamper, the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship winner, is pursuing a mechanical engineering degree at Boise State University. Fueled by an interest in digital design, she applied her skills to found Brown Box Cookie Cutters, which 3D prints original designs.Increasingly drawn to applications where digital fabrication directly affects human movement, she now focuses her efforts on orthotics and prosthetics. To enrich her knowledge in this area, she has completed two internships with Western Prosthetics & Orthotics.Stamper said, "I want to solve problems related to biomechanical efficiency, durability, and accessibility in prosthetic and orthotic systems, particularly where device performance, cost, and coverage limit real-world use."Richard Miltenberger, owner/founder of Western Prosthetics & Orthotics, said, "I am confident that Abby's strong technical foundation, drive to learn, and ability to contribute meaningfully to advanced engineering projects make her an excellent candidate for this scholarship." He continued, "She has a promising future ahead, and I give her my highest recommendation."Griffith said, "We were truly impressed by Abby's dedication and innovation in 3D printing. Even as a student, she is actively contributing to a startup focused on patient-specific prosthetics, applying cutting-edge orthotic workflows with real-world impact. From starting 3D printing in the fourth grade to founding her own company for 3D-printed cookie cutters, her work exemplifies the spirit of AMUG and the transformative potential of additive manufacturing."The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship—founded by Guy's wife, Renee Bourdeau, and financially supported by Formnext—is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship—founded by In'Tech Industries, Inc. and financially supported by GreatAmerica—is awarded annually to one educator focusing on additive manufacturing.ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

