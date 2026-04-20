Mente Group Names Rich Ropp as Managing Director
Rich brings a unique combination of operational expertise and sales leadership that will further enhance our ability to serve clients in the Midwest and beyond.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading aviation advisory and brokerage firm, has hired Rich Ropp as Managing Director, based in St. Louis, strengthening the firm’s advisory and transaction capabilities in a key Midwest market.
— Steve Main, Chief Revenue Officer of Mente Group
Ropp has decades of experience in the private aviation sector, with a career spanning aircraft sales, operations, management and business development across several of the industry’s most recognized companies. In his new role, he will focus on aircraft transactions, client advisory services and strategic growth initiatives throughout the central United States.
“Rich Ropp’s depth of experience across every facet of business aviation makes him a tremendous addition to our team,” said Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group. “His leadership, market knowledge and client-first approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional advisory services.”
“Rich brings a unique combination of operational expertise and sales leadership that will further enhance our ability to serve clients in the Midwest and beyond,” said Steve Main, Chief Revenue Officer of Mente Group. “His track record of building relationships and driving growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand.”
Prior to joining Mente Group, Ropp held senior leadership roles at organizations including Priester Aviation (now GJP Aviation), where he served as Chief Sales & Service Officer overseeing multiple operating bases and a large managed fleet. He also served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at flyExclusive and held executive leadership positions at Jet Linx Aviation, where he played a key role in launching new markets and driving revenue growth nationwide.
Earlier in his career, Ropp held positions with Jet Aviation, Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI), Sentient Flight Group, Million Air and Midcoast Aviation, steadily advancing through roles of increasing responsibility. He also founded and operated an aircraft detailing company serving clients in Florida and Missouri.
About Mente Group
Based in Frisco, Texas, Mente Group is a leading full-service aviation advisory and brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, appraisals, and strategic fleet planning for corporations and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX.
Jim Gregory for Mente Group
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