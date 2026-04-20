Youth cannabis use continued to decline in 2025

News Release

April 20, 2026

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There continues to be a steady decline in youth cannabis use since 2013, with 96% of students reporting not having used cannabis in the last month, according to the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey.

The 2025 survey, Minnesota’s first since adult cannabis use was legalized in 2023, showed healthier trends related to student use and perceptions of harms. Minnesota has seen a 57.7% decrease statewide of self-reported past 12-month cannabis use from 2013 (14.9%) to 2025 (6.3%) amongst eighth, ninth, and 11th graders combined. And more students now view using cannabis once or twice a week as moderately to greatly harmful, reversing the trend seen from 2013 to 2022.

The Minnesota Student Survey, one of the nations’ longest-running youth surveys, provides local data to schools about student health, wellbeing and a wide range of topics. Conducted every three years between January and June, the survey anonymously collects information from students in grades five, eight, nine, and 11. MDH, local public health and community organizations also use the data to strengthen youth substance use prevention strategies and programs.

“Despite positive trends, the student survey – indicates that some of our children are encountering cannabis at young ages,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We need talk to our children about cannabis before they encounter it because we know the potential harms that early use can bring to their developing brains, mental health and futures.”

There are many opportunities to talk to children and teens about cannabis in age-appropriate ways. You can start with poison prevention, such as telling preschoolers not to eat unknown gummies or candies, as these may have drugs like cannabis. Then you can keep the conversation going throughout childhood and adolescence by focusing on what’s legal and brain health. MDH recently published How to Talk with Youth About Cannabis (PDF) to help parents, and other trusted adults, get the conversation started. BeCannabisAware.org also serves as a central hub for cannabis education including a dedicated “For Mentors” section with conversation tips for parents, teachers, coaches and other adults. MDH researchers collected cannabis-related findings from the survey in the fact sheet Cannabis Use Among Youth in Minnesota (PDF).

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us