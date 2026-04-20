Utility Pipe Supply Strengthens Flow Control Solutions With Red White Valve

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Utility Pipe Supply is a regional supplier of pipe materials and flow control products serving trade professionals, municipalities, and industrial clients.

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Pipe Supply , a trusted provider of piping solutions for contractors and municipalities, today announced it has become an authorized distributor of Red White Valve products. The partnership expands the company's flow control capabilities with a comprehensive line of valves designed for water, wastewater, gas, industrial, and commercial applications.The distribution agreement enables Utility Pipe Supply to stock and supply Red White Valve's extensive product portfolio, including gate valves, ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, and specialty control valves in a wide range of sizes and pressure ratings. Red White Valve, a manufacturer with over 50 years of experience in valve production, is known for producing reliable flow control products that meet rigorous industry standards including AWWA, API, and ASME specifications."Valves are critical components in every piping system, and having a reliable valve supplier integrated with our pipe inventory creates significant value for our customers," said Bridget Bigane, President and Owner of Utility Pipe Supply in Woodstock, Illinois . "Red White Valve products are engineered for long service life and dependable performance in demanding conditions. Whether it's a municipal water main isolation valve, an industrial process control valve, or a commercial building shutoff valve, we can now provide the right valve solution alongside the pipe and fittings for complete system installations."The product line includes resilient-seated gate valves for water distribution systems, full-port ball valves for on-off service, flanged butterfly valves for large-diameter applications, swing and spring-loaded check valves for backflow prevention, and specialty valves for unique installation requirements. Available materials include ductile iron, cast iron, bronze, stainless steel, and PVC construction to match various system specifications and environmental conditions. Pressure ratings range from 125 PSI to 300 PSI depending on valve type and size, with options from 1/2 inch to 48 inches in diameter.The team at Utility Pipe Supply will maintain inventory of commonly specified Red White Valve products, with expedited ordering available for specialty items and large project quantities. Technical support will be provided to assist customers with proper valve selection based on application requirements, flow characteristics, and system operating conditions. The company will also stock valve accessories including actuators, position indicators, and extension stems where applicable.The partnership takes effect immediately, with initial valve inventory available for contractor and municipal orders. Customers can contact Utility Pipe Supply directly for valve specifications, technical data sheets, and pricing information.For more information about Utility Pipe Supply, its complete product inventory including pipe materials and flow control components, visit https://utilitypipesupply.com/ About Utility Pipe Supply Utility Pipe Supply in Woodstock, IL serves as a comprehensive piping solutions distributor for contractors, industrial facilities, municipalities, and commercial construction projects. The company offers an extensive range of piping materials and systems including PVC, HDPE, ductile iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, copper, fiberglass reinforced pipe, and specialized industrial products.Beyond standard pipe inventory, Utility Pipe Supply provides fittings, valves, flanges, gaskets, and related accessories to support complete system installations. The company's expertise spans multiple application areas including municipal water and wastewater infrastructure, industrial process piping, chemical handling systems, drainage and stormwater management, and specialty high-purity installations.###Media ContactUtility Pipe SupplyAddress: 1004 Rail Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098Phone: (815) 337-8845Website: https://utilitypipesupply.com/

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