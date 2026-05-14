Pickle Roofing Solutions Brings Tesla Solar Roof Certification to DFW as 1 of 5 Authorized Texas Installers

Pickle Roofing Solutions Logo

Allen Roofing Contractor Adds Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwall to Its Portfolio, Giving DFW Homeowners a Rare Single-Source Option

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Roofing Solutions , the Allen-based roofing contractor holding GAF's 3-Star President's Club Award, has earned Tesla Solar Roof Certified Installer status, one of only five companies in Texas authorized to install the Tesla Solar Roof system. The certification covers complete Solar Roof installations, Powerwall battery integration, and ongoing system maintenance for residential and commercial properties across the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.Texas is home to thousands of roofing contractors, yet Tesla's certification program approves only a small number of installers statewide, companies that must complete rigorous training in Tesla's six-phase installation methodology, pass electrical commissioning requirements, and maintain access to Tesla-approved materials and technical support. For DFW homeowners, Pickle Roofing Solutions represents a local option that bridges a gap most solar-only companies cannot fill: the ability to handle both the structural roofing work and the solar energy system under a single certified contractor.That distinction matters more than it might appear. The Tesla Solar Roof replaces a home's existing roof entirely rather than mounting panels on top of it, so installation quality depends as much on roofing fundamentals, underlayment, flashing, load-bearing assessment, and waterproofing, as it does on solar technology. Most solar-only companies lack the roofing background to execute this work correctly, while traditional roofers rarely pursue the training required to earn Tesla certification. Pickle Roofing Solutions, founded in Allen in 2012 by CEO Randy Pickle and now led alongside Executive Vice President McDowell Pickle, draws on more than 30 years of roofing expertise that Randy Pickle built before adding solar credentials to the company's portfolio.North Texas conditions make the timing of this expansion particularly relevant. Residential electricity rates in Texas have risen 4.4% year-over-year into 2026, and Oncor Electric Delivery recently filed for a base rate increase citing $834 million in storm-related infrastructure costs. Homeowners across the Oncor service territory, Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, and surrounding communities, face delivery charges that rise regardless of which retail electricity provider they choose. The Tesla Solar Roof generates power directly from the roof surface, and paired with Powerwall battery storage at 13.5 kWh of usable capacity per unit, the system lets homeowners store solar energy for overnight use or during the grid outages that have grown more common across North Texas.Each residential installation begins with a structural evaluation and aerial imaging to measure usable roof surface, followed by twelve months of utility bill analysis to size the system against actual household consumption. Pickle Roofing Solutions then manages permit acquisition, HOA coordination, existing roof removal, tile installation, and final electrical commissioning, handling all phases from a single point of contact. The complete Tesla Solar Roof carries a 25-year warranty covering tile integrity, power production, and weatherization, with Tesla's tempered glass tiles rated to Class 3 hail resistance standards."When we started evaluating the Tesla Solar Roof program, what stood out immediately was how much it requires roofing knowledge, not just solar knowledge," said Randy Pickle, CEO of Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX . "Our background in North Texas roofing, understanding the local weather cycles, building codes across Collin and Denton counties, and how roofs actually fail, makes us better positioned to install these systems correctly than a company approaching it purely from the solar side."Pickle Roofing Solutions serves 12 cities across the DFW region including Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Carrollton, Dallas, Garland, Richardson, Wylie, Murphy, Prosper, and Fairview. The company holds GAF Master Elite 3-Star President's Club status, one of only three contractors in DFW among approximately 4,000, GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor certification, and A+ BBB accreditation since July 2012. Property owners can schedule a site assessment by calling (469) 247-8310.Pickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned residential and commercial roofing contractor headquartered in Allen, Texas, founded in 2012 by CEO Randy Pickle. The company holds GAF Master Elite 3-Star President's Club status, one of only three DFW-area contractors out of approximately 4,000 to earn this distinction, GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor certification, Tesla Solar Roof Certified Installer status (one of five authorized installers in Texas), and an A+ BBB rating maintained since July 2012. Services include roof inspection, repair, replacement, emergency storm response, shingle, metal, tile, slate, clay barrel, and flat roofing systems, Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwall installation, attic services, and gutter services across 12 cities in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Learn more at pickleroofing.com.###Media ContactPickle Roofing SolutionsAddress: 1333 W McDermott Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013Phone: (469) 247-8310Website: https://pickleroofing.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.