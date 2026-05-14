Pickle Roofing Solutions Walks DFW Homeowners Through the Hail Insurance Claim Process

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Allen-based GAF Master Elite contractor outlines documentation, deductible, and adjuster steps as North Texas enters peak hail season.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Roofing Solutions , an Allen-based roofing contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, has released detailed guidance for North Texas homeowners navigating the insurance claim process after April hail damage. The guidance arrives as the region enters the heaviest stretch of its annual storm season, when supercell thunderstorms regularly produce hail capable of cracking shingles, denting gutters, and compromising roof integrity across Collin, Dallas, and Denton counties.North Texas sits within the country's most hail-active corridor, and industry data indicates that roughly one in ten Texas homes will file a hail-related insurance claim during any five-year period. April and May historically account for the highest concentration of damaging events, with the DFW area averaging six to eight significant hail occurrences each year. A single outbreak in June 2023 produced an estimated $7 to $8 billion in insured losses across the metroplex, underscoring how quickly a routine spring afternoon can become a regional claims event.The guidance from Pickle Roofing Solutions walks homeowners through each phase of a hail claim, beginning with immediate documentation. Property owners are advised to photograph dented gutters, downspouts, and roof vents from the ground, capture any interior water staining, and avoid permanent repairs before an adjuster visits, though temporary tarping is permitted to prevent further damage. The team at Pickle Roofing Solutions then conducts a professional inspection, prepares written damage documentation, and meets the assigned adjuster on site to ensure nothing is overlooked.Understanding policy mechanics matters as much as documenting damage. Most Texas homeowner policies now carry a separate wind and hail deductible structured as one to two percent of dwelling coverage rather than a flat dollar amount, and many carriers have shifted older roofs to Actual Cash Value endorsements that deduct depreciation from the payout. Replacement Cost Value policies typically pay in two installments, with the recoverable depreciation released only after the work is completed and a matching final invoice is submitted.Texas law also gives homeowners specific protections that are easy to miss in the aftermath of a storm. Under Texas Insurance Code Section 27.02, any contractor offering to waive, rebate, or absorb a homeowner's deductible is committing a criminal offense, and the Texas Department of Insurance actively investigates such complaints. Homeowners also retain the right to choose their own contractor regardless of insurer recommendations and may request a re-inspection if they disagree with the adjuster's assessment."Most homeowners don't realize their wind and hail deductible runs one to two percent of dwelling coverage, which can mean thousands of dollars out of pocket before anything else," said Randy Pickle, CEO of Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX . "Knowing that number before the adjuster knocks changes every decision that follows."The company is offering free post-storm inspections throughout April across Allen, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Dallas, Carrollton, Fairview, Garland, Murphy, Prosper, Richardson, and Wylie. Inspections include a written report suitable for submission to the homeowner's insurance carrier, and Pickle Roofing Solutions coordinates directly with adjusters at no additional charge to property owners.Founded in 2012 by Randy Pickle, Pickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned residential and commercial roofing contractor headquartered at 1333 W McDermott Drive, Suite 200 in Allen, Texas. The company holds GAF Master Elite certification, the 2025 GAF 3-Star President's Club Award as one of three recipients among approximately 4,000 DFW-area contractors, and Tesla Solar Roof Certified Installer status as one of only five authorized installers in Texas.###Media ContactPickle Roofing SolutionsAddress: 1333 W McDermott Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013Phone: (469) 247-8310Website: https://pickleroofing.com/

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