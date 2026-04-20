How Two Brothers Are Making On-Demand Design a Reliable Business Tool

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With us, you have access to an entire team working across different time zones and skill sets.” — Shaival Mehta, Delesign CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most small businesses, getting consistent design work done is either expensive, unpredictable, or both. Shaival and Sherul Mehta built Delesign around the premise that it doesn't have to be.Shaival and Sherul Mehta left their corporate careers to take over Delesign, a subscription-based design service built around dedicated designers and flat-rate pricing. What drew them to it wasn't the model itself. It was the operational problem underneath it: how do you make creative output reliable enough to actually run a business on?"Coming from consulting, you learn how processes allow large businesses to scale," said Shaival Mehta. "When we took over, I was able to implement those processes — going from 10 clients to 20 to 30, smoothly."One early operational challenge shaped how the company now serves its largest clients. As one customer scaled to over 10 active design subscriptions, managing that volume of designers directly became unworkable. The brothers introduced a dedicated creative project manager role to sit between client and design team — a structural fix that's now standard practice for enterprise accounts.The team itself spans the Philippines, Latin America, the UK, and beyond, running two shifts to maintain round-the-clock output for clients across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific."With us, you have access to an entire team working across different time zones and skill sets," Mehta said. "That's something a single freelancer or in-house hire simply can't offer."Whether the corporate-to-entrepreneur path translates into a durable business model remains an ongoing experiment — but the early structure suggests the brothers are treating it less like a startup gamble and more like an operational problem worth solving.About DelesignDelesign is a subscription-based design service providing businesses and agencies with dedicated designers on a flat-rate model. Learn more at www.delesign.com

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