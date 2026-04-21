Tampa Plastic Surgeon on Pairing Breast Augmentation and Mastopexy

Dr. Dana Coberly explains the comprehensive benefits of combining breast augmentation and mastopexy for comprehensive results.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women considering breast enhancement often discover that a single procedure may not fully address their aesthetic concerns. According to Dr. Dana Coberly, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Tampa , pairing breast augmentation with mastopexy (commonly referred to as a breast lift ) can be an effective option for patients who want to improve both breast volume and position. Understanding how and why these procedures are combined is an important part of making an informed decision.Breast augmentation is designed to enhance breast size and fullness, typically through the placement of implants. Mastopexy, on the other hand, focuses on reshaping and lifting the breasts by removing excess skin and repositioning the breast tissue and nipple-areolar complex. While each procedure can be performed independently, Dr. Coberly explains that many patients experience overlapping concerns, such as loss of volume along with sagging.“Pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, and aging can all affect the breasts in different ways,” Dr. Coberly says. “Some women notice that their breasts have lost fullness, while others are more concerned with drooping or stretched skin. In many cases, patients experience both, which is why combining augmentation and mastopexy may be discussed.”One common misconception is that breast implants alone can lift sagging breasts. While implants can add volume, they are not designed to correct significant skin laxity or reposition the breasts on the chest wall. In fact, relying on implants alone in cases of moderate to severe sagging may lead to suboptimal results. Mastopexy can address the structural changes caused by stretched skin and gravity, creating a more youthful contour that implants alone cannot achieve.When performed together, breast augmentation and mastopexy aim to restore both shape and proportion. Dr. Coberly emphasizes that the combined approach is highly individualized. Factors including breast anatomy, skin quality, nipple position, and the patient’s aesthetic goals help determine whether the procedures should be paired and how the surgery is ultimately performed.In some cases, patients may also be candidates for a technique known as composite breast augmentation, sometimes referred to as hybrid breast augmentation. This approach combines traditional breast implants with fat transfer using the patient’s own fat, which is typically harvested through liposuction from another area of the body. Composite breast augmentation can be performed on its own or in combination with a mastopexy, depending on the patient’s needs.“The implant provides the primary volume, while fat transfer can be used to refine the final result,” Dr. Coberly explains. “Fat can help smooth transitions, blend implant edges, enhance cleavage, and improve overall contour, particularly in patients with minimal natural breast tissue.”Composite breast augmentation may be especially beneficial for individuals concerned about visible implant edges, a less natural feel, or subtle contour irregularities. By incorporating fat transfer, surgeons can further customize the breast shape and achieve a softer, more natural-looking result. As with any breast procedure, careful patient selection and surgical planning are essential.“Not every patient needs both procedures, or a composite approach,” she explains. “Some women have good breast position but want more volume, while others are satisfied with their size but desire a lift. A thorough consultation helps clarify which approach will best meet the patient’s needs.”From a surgical planning standpoint, undergoing these procedures requires careful consideration. The surgeon must balance adding volume with reshaping the breast tissue, all while maintaining healthy blood supply to the skin and nipple. This complexity underscores the importance of board certification, experience, and detailed pre-operative planning.Patients often ask whether combining procedures is safe. According to Dr. Coberly, when performed by a qualified plastic surgeon and on appropriately selected patients, pairing breast augmentation and mastopexy can be done safely. In some cases, combining the procedures may even reduce overall recovery time compared to undergoing two separate surgeries months or years apart.Recovery can vary depending on the extent of surgery, but patients can generally expect some swelling, bruising, and temporary discomfort. Dr. Coberly notes that following post-operative instructions closely, including activity restrictions and garment use, is critical for optimal healing and results. She also stresses the importance of realistic expectations, as final results continue to refine over several months.Another key educational point is scarring. Mastopexy does involve incisions, and the pattern typically depends on the degree of lift required. While scars are permanent, they often fade over time and are placed to be as discreet as possible. Dr. Coberly encourages patients to weigh the trade-off between improved breast shape and the presence of scars, emphasizing that many patients feel the benefits outweigh this consideration.Long-term outcomes are also a common topic of discussion. While breast augmentation, mastopexy, and composite techniques can produce long-lasting improvements, no surgical procedure can stop the natural aging process. Factors such as gravity, lifestyle, and future weight changes can continue to affect the breasts over time. Maintaining a stable weight and following healthy habits can help preserve results. In some cases, additional internal support may also be used to help reinforce results and improve longevity.An internal bra is a supportive scaffold placed during breast augmentation to help reinforce the breast’s natural structure and support the implant from within. GalaFLEXis a dissolvable, three-dimensional mesh that provides added strength to the lower breast pole, helping keep implants in proper position, especially in patients with reduced tissue elasticity. Over time, the material is gradually absorbed and replaced by the patient’s own collagen, creating long-lasting internal support. This added reinforcement can help maintain breast shape and potentially prolong breast augmentation results.As awareness grows around combined and customized breast procedures, Dr. Coberly encourages patients to seek consultations with board-certified plastic surgeons who prioritize patient education and safety. By understanding the full range of options, including traditional augmentation, mastopexy, and composite techniques, individuals can make informed decisions that align with their goals and anatomy.About Dana Coberly, MDDr. Dana Coberly is a board-certified plastic surgeon who leads the team at Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Tampa, Florida. She is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and offers a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, including facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring, and injectable treatments. Dr. Coberly completed her general surgery training at the University of South Florida and went on to refine her skills through advanced plastic surgery training in the UT Southwestern Plastic Surgery Program. She is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeonsand The Aesthetic Society, and has previously served as President of the Tampa Bay Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Known for her individualized approach, Dr. Coberly emphasizes thoughtful consultation and customized treatment planning to help patients achieve natural-looking results that align with their goals. Dr. Coberly is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Dana Coberly and Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, please visit drcoberly.com, facebook.com/CoberlyPlasticSurgery, or @coberlyplasticsurgery on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drcoberly.com/practice-news/tampa-plastic-surgeon-on-pairing-breast-augmentation-and-mastopexy/ ###Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa508 S Habana AvenueSuite #180Tampa, FL 33609(813) 448-6550Rosemont Media

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