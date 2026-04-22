UK employers are placing increasing value on 'AI literacy'

Riaz Moola

AI is amplifying existing inequalities in the labour market.” — Riaz Moola

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping hiring practices across the UK, with employers increasingly prioritising candidates who can work effectively with AI tools.Recent data from the UK Department for Education indicates that over 80% of jobs now require some level of digital skills, while a report by the World Economic Forum suggests that 44% of core skills will change by 2027.At the same time, the UK continues to face a persistent digital skills gap, with estimates from Tech Nation indicating a shortfall of hundreds of thousands of skilled tech workers.This convergence is creating a new divide in the labour market: between those who are equipped to work with AI and those who are not.Across industries, employers are placing increasing value on “AI literacy”, the ability to use, interpret, and apply AI tools in practical contexts.This shift is particularly evident in technology, finance, and professional services, where productivity gains from AI are already being realised.“Employability in the UK is being redefined in real time,” says Riaz Moola, CEO and Founder of HyperionDev. “It’s no longer enough to understand theory; employers want individuals who can use AI to deliver outcomes from day one.”While the UK has a strong higher education system, there is growing evidence that traditional qualifications alone are no longer sufficient.A recent survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found that two-thirds of employers are not confident that education systems are equipping people with the skills needed for the modern workplace.As a result, hiring is increasingly based on demonstrable capability, portfolios, projects, and practical experience, rather than academic credentials alone.“We’re seeing a clear shift from credentials to capability,” says Moola. “The most competitive candidates are those who can show what they’ve built, not just what they’ve studied.”The rapid adoption of AI is also creating the risk of a “two-speed workforce”.On one side are individuals who can leverage AI to enhance their productivity and accelerate their careers. On the other are those who lack access to relevant training and risk falling behind.According to McKinsey, up to 30% of current UK work activities could be automated by 2030, underscoring the urgency of reskilling and upskilling initiatives.“AI is amplifying existing inequalities in the labour market,” says Moola. “Those who can use these tools effectively are pulling ahead, while others risk being excluded from high-value work.”In response, education providers and employers are rethinking how talent is developed.There is increasing emphasis on:• Continuous, lifelong learning• Project-based, practical training• Industry-aligned curriculaHyperionDev is part of this shift, offering outcomes-driven, mentor-led programmes designed to equip learners with real-world, job-ready skills.As AI adoption accelerates, the UK has an opportunity to strengthen its position as a global leader in digital innovation.However, ensuring inclusive participation in this future will require systemic change.“AI is not just transforming jobs, it’s transforming access to opportunity,” concludes Moola.“The question is whether our education and training systems can evolve quickly enough to ensure more people are included in that future.”/endsAbout HyperionDev• HyperionDev is a leading global provider of online education, founded in 2012 to tackle the growing digital skills shortage.• The company co-delivers and co-markets short courses and bootcamps with leading universities in high-demand fields such as AI, data science, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and leadership.• Through mentor-led, real-world training, HyperionDev has helped thousands of students launch successful careers around the world.• Learn more at www.hyperiondev.com Issued by Alkemi Collective on behalf of HyperionDev.

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