Former OpenAI & Google AI Experts Launch HyperDev

Riaz Moola

Making Software Development Accessible with Guided Generative AI

We’re building AI that helps people use AI.” — Piotr Sobolewzki

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperDev today announced the launch of its Version 1 generative AI coding platform, marking a significant milestone in how aspiring developers, tech-adjacent individuals, and entrepreneurs prototype and launch software.Developed for a global market, HyperDev is positioned as a major entry into the AI-native coding space, signalling a shift for founders from technology consumption to global intellectual property (IP) creation.The venture is anchored by a unique synergy between its core team: Piotr Sobolewski, an expert who honed his craft at OpenAI where he worked on ChatGPT, and Riaz Moola, formerly of Google where he worked on language models within the Google Search team.Both founders conducted AI research at leading centres, including the University of Cambridge, enabling them to build proprietary generative AI technology, dubbed ‘Guided Mode’, which makes the creation of websites, apps, and other technology using code generated using Large Language Models (LLMs) more efficient and affordable.“We’re building AI that helps people use AI," says Piotr Sobolewski, Chief Technical Officer at HyperDev."While the first generation of AI app builders have removed some of the barriers to building software, millions of people are getting stuck due to a lack of foundational technical knowledge or scalable assistive technology to complete the technical work needed to ship".HyperDev is a comprehensive AI app builder that enables users to generate production-ready, full-stack applications using LLMs.Unlike traditional prototyping tools, HyperDev’s Guided Mode intelligently selects and helps fix buggy code while providing an intelligent rules-based framework to radically accelerate the software development lifecycle. This solves a major industry pain point: the fact that most AI-generated code is not production-ready.Riaz Moola, Chairman at HyperDev, who has spent a decade enabling tens of thousands of individuals to transition into tech careers through HyperionDev, stated: “I am pleased to support the HyperDev team as they embark on a venture to harness generative AI in a way that continues to make tech work more accessible around the world”.Key Features of the Version 1 Launch:• Guided Mode: An advanced AI layer that guides users through the build process, with a safety net of on-demand human expert assistance to resolve edge cases.• Affordable Build Credits: Reducing common paywalls by enabling unlimited access to Guided Mode AI, allowing for continuous iteration.• Full-Stack Sovereignty: Complete control over deployment and code logic, designed for production environments rather than just demonstration.• Developer Ecosystem Integration: Premium plans include up to a 50% discount on HyperionDev courses for users seeking intensive human-mentored education and university certification.HyperDev Version 1 is available starting this month.The company is actively inviting developers, enterprise partners, and investors to join a platform where technical rigor meets entrepreneurial ambition.ENDSIssued by Alkemi Collective on behalf of HyperDev.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.