Wayne County returns to attainment for SO2
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced they were redesignating the sulfur dioxide (SO2) nonattainment area in Wayne County back to attainment.
SO2 is one of six well-studied pollutants called criteria air pollutants. These pollutants have been identified as being particularly harmful to humans and the environment. To protect the public, the EPA has created National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) at specific levels designed to reduce exposure and risk. When an area exceeds a NAAQS, it may be designated as nonattainment. To return the area to attainment of the standard, the state must take steps to reduce that pollutant in the outdoor air.
The area in Wayne County had been considered as being in nonattainment with the SO2 NAAQS since 2013. After years of working toward attainment, the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was able to demonstrate that the area meets the redesignation requirements under Section 107(d)(3) of the Clean Air Act and EPA guidance.
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