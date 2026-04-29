Public information meeting set for Petro-Chem hazardous waste management facility operating license application

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), will host a virtual public information meeting regarding a hazardous waste management facility operating license application for the Petro-Chem Processing Group of Nortru, LLC (Petro-Chem). The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

How to attend the online meeting

To attend the online public information meeting:

Register here

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you do not have internet access and would like to join by PHONE ONLY, please use the following phone number: 855-758-1310 and use conference code 852 6789 4885#.

Pre-registration is not required to attend.

Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event.

Agenda

6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m .: Presentations by EGLE Staff

.: Presentations by EGLE Staff 6:20 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Panel Question & Answer Session

Tell us what you think

The public is encouraged to review the application for more detailed information before commenting.

Comments on the application may be made at any time in these ways:

By email: EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov

By U.S. mail:

EGLE, Materials Management Division

Attn: Tianna Kilgore

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741

Technical details

Petro-Chem submitted an Application in accordance with Part 111, Hazardous Waste Management, of Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, and the administrative rules promulgated thereunder. Petro Chem is currently permitted to store a variety of hazardous waste in tanks and containers and treat those wastes in tanks at its facility located at 421 Lycaste Street, Detroit, Michigan. No new operations were proposed in the application.

Questions:

If you have questions about the application contact Tianna Kilgore at 517 230-4395; KilgoreT@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.