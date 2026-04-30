Michigan leaders push for stronger dam safety laws to protect communities

Michigan is home to more than 2,500 dams, many of which were originally built in the late 1800s and early 1900s to power mills and generate hydropower. Today, most of these structures no longer serve their original purpose and are primarily used for recreation. As these dams age, they present growing risks. Recent flooding, high water levels, and more extreme weather conditions have placed additional strain on dams across the state, reinforcing how critical ongoing maintenance, investment, and oversight have become to protecting public safety.

In recent years, Michigan has taken significant steps to address those risks. Since 2021, the state has invested $44.5 million into the Dam Risk Reduction Program, supporting 56 projects including dam removals, rehabilitation efforts, and engineering studies. That funding has allowed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its partners to take action on some of the state’s highest-risk dams.

As funding runs dry, the need continues to grow with an estimated $1 billion required to address necessary dam infrastructure upgrades across the state. State leaders are now looking toward new solutions to sustain this work, including proposed legislation that would strengthen both funding and oversight.

House Bill 5485, introduced by Rep. Bill Schuette (R-Midland), would modernize Michigan’s dam safety system while expanding the tools needed to address aging infrastructure. The legislation would strengthen oversight, increase accountability for dam owners, and establish new funding mechanisms, including expanded grant support and a dedicated emergency response fund to help address risks before they escalate.