Planon makes its Integrated Workplace Management Solution available in AWS Marketplace

Planon announced that its Integrated Workplace Management Solution (IWMS) is now available in Amazon Web Services Marketplace.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planon, a leading provider of smart, sustainable building management software, today announced that its Integrated Workplace Management Solution (IWMS) is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This listing enables organisations to accelerate innovation, streamline solution discovery, and benefit from centralised procurement in AWS.With this milestone, both existing and new customers worldwide gain increased flexibility to choose the cloud technology that best fits their business needs. In the first phase, Planon IWMS is offered in AWS Marketplace , with additional Planon solutions soon to follow.This addition to the AWS Marketplace allows Planon to expand its global reach while giving customers flexible access to trusted, cloud-native solutions that align with long-standing procurement and governance practices. Through AWS Marketplace, organisations can purchase and renew certified Planon solutions optimised for AWS Cloud, benefitting from streamlined procuring and enterprise-grade security. This listing also enables customers to apply their AWS Enterprise Discount Programme (EDP) to Planon purchases, helping them optimise cloud spend while unlocking greater value.‘Joining AWS Marketplace brings us closer to our mission of making smart, sustainable building management easily accessible and adoptable. Powered by the trusted cloud infrastructure of AWS, customers can innovate, streamline deployment, and retain full control over security and compliance, without giving up the flexibility of choice,’ said Henk Laracker, CTO, Planon.Regardless of their choice of cloud services, customers continue to benefit from Planon’s fully automated cloud infrastructure, including economies of scale, sustainable IT operations, upgrade control, and full compliance with security and privacy regulations.Powering a "Cloud-First" Future in Southeast AsiaThe availability of Planon’s solution in the AWS Marketplace arrives at a pivotal moment as Southeast Asian nations increasingly embrace "Cloud-First" national strategies. From the high-tech hubs of Singapore and Malaysia to the rapidly digitising landscapes of Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, organisations are seeking ways to unify their physical and digital worlds. By joining the AWS Marketplace, Planon effectively allows leaders to deploy smart building technology with unprecedented speed and reliability.Central to this shift is a deeper understanding of how integrated technology can reshape the employee experience and operational efficiency. For organisations currently evaluating how to move beyond fragmented legacy systems, Planon has released an educational resource, " What is IWMS? ", which explores how a single information platform can eliminate data silos. By leveraging this whitepaper alongside the AWS Marketplace listing, technology leaders can better align their physical space requirements with their broader digital innovation goals.Redefining the Modern Workplace ExperienceIn an era where the "Modern Workplace" is defined by flexibility and data-driven insights, the need for a resilient digital backbone is non-negotiable. This is particularly relevant for the region's mission-critical sectors, such as the growing Data Centre and Semiconductor industries, where building performance is directly linked to business continuity. Hosting Planon on AWS provides the high-performance framework necessary to manage complex, multi-site portfolios while ensuring that workplace data remains secure and accessible across borders.Beyond technical stability, this cloud-native approach empowers organisations to meet rising ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) expectations. As sustainability becomes a core pillar of corporate strategy in Asia, having a unified "source of truth" for energy usage and space optimisation is essential. Planon’s presence in the AWS Marketplace ensures that sustainability data is no longer trapped in silos but is instead integrated into a secure, scalable cloud environment that evolves alongside the organisation’s growth.With over 40 years of domain expertise and a global community of more than 3,750 clients, Planon continues to be a leader in connecting buildings, people, and processes. This addition to the AWS Marketplace marks a significant step forward in making advanced, sustainable workplace management more accessible to the dynamic markets of Southeast Asia, empowering leaders to create smarter, more efficient, and more human-centric environments for the future.About PlanonPlanon, majority-owned by Schneider Electric, is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 3,750 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

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