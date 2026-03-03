Planon Expands SAP Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Real Estate & Facilities Management as an SAP Solution Extension

SAP and Planon Peter Ankerstjerne Planon Logo SAP Solution Extension

PHILIPPINES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planon has announced that its SAP Real Estate and Facilities Management software is now available as an SAP Solution Extension. Following two years of success as an SAP Endorsed App, SAP has expanded the partnership and chosen Planon to provide a solution extension for real estate and facilities management. Planon’s solution has undergone a premium qualification process, exclusive to SAP Solution Extensions and is supported with available SAP support services.The solution connects real estate, facilities, and workplace processes with SAP systems, helping organisations improve cost control, compliance, space utilisation and sustainability performance.‘Real estate and facilities are no longer peripheral functions. They shape cost resilience, employee experience, and ESG progress. This SAP Solution Extension brings Planon’s domain expertise into the SAP commercial and support framework, helping to enable organisations to modernise how they plan and operate their buildings. It helps create one operational picture across finance, space, services, and sustainability, so decisions are based on the same data and improvements scale globally,’ said Peter Ankerstjerne, CEO, Planon.‘Over the past two years, customers have demonstrated strong adoption and results with Planon’s SAP Endorsed App for Real Estate and Facilities Management. An SAP Solution Extension is a clear step forward in our collaboration and reflects SAP’s confidence in Planon’s value for our Cloud ERP customers,’ said Darryl Gray, Global Senior Vice President, ISV Success Management, SAP. ‘By making the solution available directly from SAP, we are simplifying how customers buy, deploy, and scale real estate and facilities management as part of their SAP landscape.’As an SAP Solution Extension, SAP Real Estate and Facilities Management by Planon extends SAP Business Suite solutions with advanced real estate and facilities management capabilities: Integrated real estate lifecycle management , from lease administration to portfolio performance, fully synchronised with financial data in a business’ SAP ecosystem. Facility and workplace management to plan, operate, and optimise buildings, services, and space usage.• Sustainability and energy insights that support regulatory reporting, decarbonisation initiatives and targeted reduction measures.• Standard SAP integration content and APIs for master data, cost objects, orders, and reporting.• Role-based dashboards and workflows that serve real estate, facilities, sustainability and finance stakeholders.Visit sap.com to learn more about SAP Real Estate and Facilities Management by Planon.About PlanonPlanon, majority-owned by Schneider Electric, is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people, and processes. With over 40 years of experience, Planon eliminates data silos by aligning solutions into a single, shared information platform, providing stakeholders with actionable insights to optimize building performance.Consistently rated as a global market leader by independent research firms such as Verdantix, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, Planon is recognised for its configurability, flexibility, and extensive global reach. Peter Ankerstjerne, CEO of Planon, notes: “Being a leader is the result of our continuous focus on innovation and supporting our customers in driving efficiencies to create seamless, efficient workplace experiences.”Today, Planon supports more than 3,250 clients worldwide through a robust network of international offices and partners. Planon’s solutions are driving the digital transformation of leading organisations, including Singapore Management University, Total, The Open University, Danfoss, Tamimi Global, Bayer Real Estate. These partnerships highlight Planon’s proven ability to scale its software across diverse industries and support complex, multi-site portfolios. By combining global domain expertise with local market knowledge, Planon empowers organisations to modernize how they plan and operate their buildings for a sustainable future.

