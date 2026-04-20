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St Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Owners Consent & Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4003918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/17/2026 at 10:49 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walker Pit Rd, Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner & Unlawful Trespass into a Motor Vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Kaiden Wildenstein                                          

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/17/2026 at approximately 10:49 PM The Vermont State Police received a report from the Lunenburg Fire Department that while they were extinguishing an illegal burn on Walker Pit Rd a civilian entered into a municipal fire truck and moved it down the road. The civilian left the scene prior to the arrival of Troopers.  He was identified by witnesses as Kaiden Wildenstein.  Wildenstein was located on 04/19/2026 and was issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   06/16/2026 at 8:30 AM         

COURT: Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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St Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Owners Consent & Unlawful Trespass

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