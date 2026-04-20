St Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Owners Consent & Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4003918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/17/2026 at 10:49 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walker Pit Rd, Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner & Unlawful Trespass into a Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Kaiden Wildenstein
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/17/2026 at approximately 10:49 PM The Vermont State Police received a report from the Lunenburg Fire Department that while they were extinguishing an illegal burn on Walker Pit Rd a civilian entered into a municipal fire truck and moved it down the road. The civilian left the scene prior to the arrival of Troopers. He was identified by witnesses as Kaiden Wildenstein. Wildenstein was located on 04/19/2026 and was issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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