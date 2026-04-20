Solidion Technology Joins Forces with Hilco Global to Monetize Patent Portfolio

Foundational patent portfolio value in the global battery market may exceed $750 million

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solidion Technology Inc. (“Solidion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with the IP Services Practice of Hilco Global (a subsidiary of Orix Company) to monetize its foundational energy portfolio and enforce its patent rights. Hilco has analyzed the Solidion patent portfolio to identify high value assets and the patent data suggest that a significant number of global companies will likely require a license to the Solidion portfolio. In the energy storage segment in particular, virtually all the major players in the industry have technology that overlaps with the Solidion portfolio and the same appears to be true in semiconductors, consumer electronics and aerospace.Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:“The entire energy storage ecosystem has repetitiously utilized several of Solidion’s foundational patents to monetize their business models at a level rarely seen before. These are not just mom and pop startups, most of them are worldly known household names and industry leaders in not just EV battery storage, but other sectors such as semiconductors, aircraft and automotive manufacturing and cutting edge materials. The value of Solidion’s portfolio could exceed $750 million.”Karl Maersch, head of the Patent Analysis & Monetization Group at Hilco IP Services, stated:“Solidion’s portfolio covers various aspects of graphene and battery technology and it has applicability across multiple industry segments and includes companies that compete with Solidion and companies in adjacent technology segments. In our view, the portfolio shows significant indicia of value and we are excited to partner with Solidion to help the company extract revenue from its portfolio.”About Solidion Technology, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.About Hilco GlobalHilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents.

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