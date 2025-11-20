Solidion Technology Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Company Shipped First High Energy Cells to Customers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solidion Technology Inc. (“Solidion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today has released Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results. The condensed consolidated and combined financial statements of Solidion and additional information can be found in Solidion’s Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, November 20, 2025 (the “Form 10-Q”). This earnings release should be read together with the information contained in the Form 10-Q.Previously Announced Recent Business HighlightsBusiness Development● Successful demonstration of a high-power 9.5Ah pouch cell designed for industrial and military drone applications. The prototype delivered exceptional power stability, retaining approximately 95% of its capacity at a 10C discharge rate, a significant improvement over typical market pouch cells, which average 78% retention at 5C. Solidion expects to make the pouch cell commercially available in Q2 2026.● The Company unveiled its new PEAK Series, an advanced UPS battery system engineered specifically for AI data centers, leveraging the Company’s high-performance 5500 silicon- carbon anode cell. The system delivers up to 30% space savings, significantly lower total cost of ownership, and up to three times longer life than conventional backup solutions. Commercial availability is expected in Q1 2026, with Solidion currently working with select data center partners on early integration and testing.Technological Advancements, Business Development and Corporate Updates:● Solidion Technology completed a major restructuring of its August 2024 equity financing, eliminating all Series C and D Pre-Funded Warrants, along with the corresponding derivative liability, significantly strengthening the balance sheet and reducing future dilution risk. Long-term investors Madison Bond LLC and Bayside Project LLC converted their entirewarrant allocation into common stock, committing to hold the shares for at least 12 months, which enhances shareholder alignment and supports Solidion’s long-term growth strategy.● Solidion Technology and Oak Ridge National Laboratory received a 2025 R&D 100 Award for their jointly developed E-GRIMS technology, which enables a more energy-efficient, scalable, and environmentally sustainable method of producing graphite anode materials. This breakthrough significantly reduces the carbon footprint of lithium-ion batterymanufacturing and supports next-generation energy storage, marking a major advancement in sustainable battery materials innovation.● Secured newly granted U.S. patents for proprietary technology that enables the conversion of existing lithium-ion manufacturing facilities to produce solid-state batteries through in situ solidification. This innovation significantly reduces fire risk by transforming flammable liquid electrolytes into solid-state form.● Breakthrough in Lithium-Sulfur Battery Technology: Solidion announced its Li-S batteries have achieved a cell energy density of 380 Wh/kg, with a near-term target of 450 Wh/kg. Validated by a leading EV battery manufacturer, this milestone advances our vision of low-cost, cobalt- and nickel-free batteries, potentially doubling the energy density of today’s lithium-ion cells.● Filed Patent Applications for Silicon Anode Technology: Solidion filed several U.S. patent applications for a novel, cost-effective method of producing graphene-hosted silicon anodes—an innovation aimed at significantly improving EV battery energy density and reducing production risks and costs.● Announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Giga Solar Materials Corp on November 25, 2024 to accelerate the production of innovative Silicon Oxide (SiOx) anode materials in the United States and securing a robust lithium battery materials supply chain in North America.● Developed and secured a newly granted U.S. patent for technology enabling 5-minute charging of lithium batteries across all climates, overcoming a key barrier to electric vehicle (“EV”) adoption. This innovation leverages a graphene-based heat spreader for optimal battery temperature control, critical for addressing consumer range anxiety.● Expansion of the Company’s industry-leading intellectual property portfolio 1 with 20 new U.S. patents granted in 2024. The portfolio offers patents for a diverse range of advanced anode materials, including sustainable graphite to silicon oxide (SiOx), silicon (Si), and protected lithium metal anode, delivering specific capacities ranging from 300 to an extraordinary 3,500+ mAh/g. The intellectual property also features non-silane gas based and graphene-enhanced anode versions.● Achieved third-party validation for the Company’s innovative, cost-effective process that eliminates the need for toxic silane gas and CVD techniques. This milestone positions Solidion as a key North American supplier, offering materials that enhance energy density.● Bitcoin purchases are now part of the Company’s corporate treasury strategy, which includes allocating excess cash reserves, interest earnings, and a portion of future capital raises, reflecting confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value, inflation hedge and compelling investment. The Company will explore opportunities to evolve its allocation to Bitcoin and enhance shareholder value.CEO Statement:“Solidion is on track to hit all of its major milestones” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. “We have recapitalized the company without substantially diluting our existing shareholders and will conduct future capital raises on a limited basis. We intend to reward long term shareholders with a dependable investment that appreciates over time.”Q3 2025 Financial Highlights● $9,350 in revenue from delivery of Solidion’s proprietary silicon anode battery cells.● $1.7 million loss from continuing operations, including decreased spending on public company related professional services and expenses.● Net Loss of $4.1 million, with basic loss per share of $1.33, including a non-cash loss of $2.2 million related to change in fair value of derivatives.About Solidion Technology, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.