Current Trucking Acquires Electrada Assets and Select Talent, Expands National Electrification Platform

The acquisition expands Current’s national footprint by adding over 30 operational sites of EV charging infrastructure.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current Trucking (“Current”), a leading developer, owner, and operator of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and fleet electrification solutions, today announced the acquisition of operational, in-construction, and development-stage assets from Electrada.As part of the transaction, Current acquired select personnel from Electrada and affiliated teams to ensure continuity of operations. Current will assume responsibility for the assets and continue supporting existing customer agreements. The company is working closely with customers and partners to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the reliability and performance standards they have come to expect under a Charging-as-a-Service model.The acquisition expands Current’s national footprint by adding over 30 operational sites of EV charging infrastructure, bolstering its turnkey Charging-as-a-Service and Trucks-as-a-Service solutions to commercial, institutional and industrial customers.“This transaction represents a meaningful step forward in our strategy to scale high-quality electrification infrastructure across the United States,” said Dan Boyd, Chief Investment Officer of Current. “By combining Electrada’s asset base and experienced personnel with Current’s capital, platform, and customer relationships, we are accelerating our ability to deliver reliable, cost-reducing solutions to fleet operators seeking relief from the rising costs of diesel.”About Current TruckingCurrent's mission is to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future by delivering zero-emission solutions through cutting-edge electric vehicles and charging technology. From passenger vehicles to Class 8 semis, Current provides an end-to-end solution that includes vehicles, charging infrastructure, and support services. Current offers organizations a comprehensive assessment of their full-scope emissions, as well as solutions to reduce them, and can help navigate utilities, regulations, and grants. Current owns and operates charging assets nationally, supporting both public and private fleets. More information can be found at currenttrucking.com.​Current is a portfolio company of an Ares Infrastructure Opportunities fund. Ares Management is a leading alternative investment manager.

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