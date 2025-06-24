Austin Camporin Joins Current as Advisory Board Member

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current , a leading provider of turnkey commercial electric vehicle (EV) solutions, today announced the addition of Austin Camporin to its Advisory Board.Camporin is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Special Situations at Magnetar, a leading alternative asset management firm. He brings over twenty years of investment experience across public equity and credit strategies, with a wealth of expertise in corporate governance, strategic growth, and financial restructuring.As a member of Current’s Advisory Board, Camporin will leverage years of public and private market investment experience to help bolster the company’s national electrification strategy and financing solutions. He has previously served on the boards of Affinion Group Inc., cxLoyaty Group Inc., Acosta Inc., and Arconic Corporation."Over the last twenty years, in addition to developing a reputation for disciplined and effective capital deployment, Austin Camporin has led various initiatives that have brought US and Canadian autos into the modern era," said Pip Decker, CEO and Co-Founder of Current. "With Austin on board, we look forward to expanding our vision while navigating the evolving demand for commercial EV solutions."Beyond his professional achievements, Camporin’s commitment to philanthropy, including his role as co-founder of the Good Shepherd of Darien Foundation, reflects his dedication to making a positive impact on society—a core value shared by Current. Camporin’s leadership will be instrumental in positioning Current at the forefront of the commercial EV industry, enabling businesses to transition seamlessly to zero-emission solutions.About CurrentBased in Morristown, New Jersey, Current provides comprehensive commercial EV solutions, including vehicle electrification, charging infrastructure, utility coordination, and financial solutions. With a mission to simplify the transition to sustainable transportation, Current is empowering businesses across North America with end-to-end electrification services.

