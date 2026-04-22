Recycle Global Exchange Unleashes the Beast on Earth Day

Recycle Global Exchange (RGX), a managed digital marketplace that connects enterprises with certified recovery service providers, today launched a new campaign and redesigned website on Earth Day, marking a pivotal moment in the company's mission to tame

How RGX Turns End-of-Life Asset Chaos Into Recovered Value

Enterprise asset disposition has been a beast for too long. Unruly processes, complex compliance requirements, and a staggering amount of value left on the table. RGX exists to change that.” — Sean Miles, RGX co-founder and CEO

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle Global Exchange ( RGX ), a managed digital marketplace that connects enterprises with certified recovery service providers, today launched a new campaign and redesigned website on Earth Day, marking a pivotal moment in the company's mission to tame the complexity of Enterprise Asset Disposition (EAD).The campaign, anchored by the tagline " EAD is a Beast. Tame It with RGX. " confronts a challenge that enterprises across all verticals – telecommunications, network, mobile, raw and critical materials, and more – know all too well: end-of-life asset management is unruly, complex, and costly. Fragmented vendor relationships, inconsistent compliance documentation, and untapped asset value drain working capital and undermine environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments at scale.RGX's platform addresses this by digitally orchestrating the full EAD lifecycle – from secure decommissioning and certified data destruction to dynamic recycler matching, B2B remarketing, and auditable ESG reporting – across every site, every asset class, and every downstream channel."Enterprise asset disposition has been a beast for too long," said Sean Miles, RGX co-founder and CEO. "Unruly processes, complex compliance requirements, and a staggering amount of value left on the table. RGX exists to change that. We are giving enterprises the platform they need to stop writing off assets and start recovering real value from them."The results speak for themselves. "The RGX system has become a profit center for asset disposal; before we were paying our vendors," said a spokesperson from a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and RGX customer.Key platform capabilities include real-time dynamic bidding that connects businesses directly with local, certified recyclers and ITAD partners; multi-site workflow orchestration that reduces logistics costs and administrative workload through centralized governance and localized execution; and certified chain-of-custody documentation with certificates of destruction and carbon emissions data, giving enterprises the compliance visibility they need without the operational burden."Recycling and recovering enterprise assets shouldn't be complicated," said Paul Logsdon, RGX co-founder and COO. "By connecting local pickup, certified processing, and the buyers and recyclers best positioned to handle each asset type, we're creating a system that works: simple, transparent, and built to keep resources in circulation."The new website, alive today at recyclegx.com, showcases RGX's expanded platform capabilities for both enterprise clients and service providers, and reflects the company's evolved positioning as the operating system for enterprise RE-commerce – unlocking a new revenue stream from assets that were previously written off. This is circularity in action.RGX chose Earth Day as the launch date deliberately. Responsible asset disposition and financial value recovery reinforce each other, and the new campaign makes that connection explicit for the enterprises and recyclers the platform serves.About RGXFounded in 2019, RGX was born from a simple conviction: enterprise asset disposition was broken, and someone needed to fix it. The traditional model locked organizations into limited vendor networks, buried fees, and ignored the environmental cost. Co-founders Sean Miles and Paul Logsdon built something better – an open, neutral marketplace that puts enterprises back in control. Today, RGX is trusted by Fortune 100 companies, telecom leaders, healthcare systems, and retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.recyclegx.com

EAD is a Beast. Tame it with RGX.

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