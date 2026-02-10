For Valentine’s, Friends of Homeless Animals Spotlights Long-Stay Pets Through ‘Foster Forward: Find Your Perfect Match’

FOHA invites the community to open their hearts, and homes, to dogs and cats waiting longest for love

ALDIE, VA., VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Homeless Animals ( FOHA ) is celebrating Valentine’s Day by shining a spotlight on the shelter’s longest-waiting dogs and cats through a special seasonal campaign: Foster Forward: Find Your Perfect Match.The initiative builds on FOHA’s recently launched Foster Forward program, which provides paid fostering opportunities to help long-stay pets transition from the shelter into loving homes, and ultimately, into forever families.“Valentine’s Day is all about love and connection, and that’s exactly what our long-stay pets are hoping for,” said Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHA. “Foster Forward has already begun changing lives, and this campaign invites our community to help these wonderful animals finally find the love they’ve been waiting for.”About Foster Forward: A Second Chance at LoveMade possible by a generous anonymous donor, Foster Forward supports FOHA pets who have remained in the shelter for six months or longer by offering:> A $300 monthly stipend per pet (up to 2 months)> Free training classes for pets and fosters> All food, supplies, and medical care covered> Waived adoption fees if fosters decide to adopt> Full guidance and support from FOHA’s behavior and medical teamsFosters commit to providing weekly updates and participating in training designed to help pets overcome challenges like shyness, anxiety, reactivity, or trouble adjusting – behaviors that often improve dramatically in a stable home.Why This Valentine’s Campaign MattersFOHA cares for 65–70 dogs, 20 cats, and 20 kittens at any given time. While many find homes within weeks or months, some pets wait much longer – sometimes years – for adopters to notice them.“Time in a home environment is transformative,” Maurhoff said. “They relax, decompress, and show sides of themselves that are hard to see in a busy shelter. It’s often the moment where a long-stay pet finally gets their happily-ever-after.”Find Your Match This FebruaryFOHA encourages community members to consider fostering – even short-term – as a way to help long-stay pets feel safe, confident, and adoptable.To learn more or apply for visit Foster Forward About Friends of Homeless AnimalsFriends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) is a no-kill animal shelter located near Aldie, Va. The facility operates on 40 acres and has rescued or rehomed over 18,000 cats and dogs, including senior animals, dogs with medical needs, and dogs rescued from shelters that have not achieved no-kill status. The organization operates 365 days a year with dedicated staff and volunteers committed to finding forever homes for every animal in their care. Learn more at www.foha.org

