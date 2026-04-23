OTReniX Launches Fractional CMO Practice for Cybersecurity Startups

Cybersecurity Marketing Agency OTReniX

C-level marketing leadership without the full-time cost — GTM strategy and execution to build measurable pipeline for cybersecurity startups.

Most security startups lose their first 12 months trying to find a marketer who understands the category without a briefing. Fractional Cybersecurity CMO closes that gap from month one.” — Dmitry Gavrikov, Founder of OTReniX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTReniX, a specialised Cybersecurity Marketing Agency , today announced the launch of its Fractional Cybersecurity CMO practice — a strategic marketing leadership offering built for security startups at the Pre-seed to Series B stage.The programme addresses a structural gap: most early-stage cybersecurity vendors can't justify a full-time CMO with deep category expertise before Series B, yet generalist marketers burn 6+ months learning to speak the customer's language. The result is wasted runway, missed launch windows, and positioning that fails to differentiate in an increasingly crowded market.Why NowIndustry data shows 82% of organisations are consolidating their security stack, while the average CISO receives approximately 35 vendor pitches per year. Generalist marketing in this environment doesn't build pipeline — it adds noise. Seed and Series A is precisely the stage where positioning decisions define the next three to five years of company trajectory.The cost of getting this wrong is high: a significant share of cybersecurity startups with strong technical solutions never reach Series B — not because the product fails, but because they cannot translate engineering excellence into commercial traction before runway runs out. With cybersecurity funding remaining selective and investors prioritising capital-efficient growth, founders need senior marketing leadership without a $300K+ executive hire weighing on the burn rate.What the Programme IncludesThe Fractional Cybersecurity CMO practice combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution across three phases:- Foundation: GTM strategy, ICP definition, category positioning, and messaging architecture- Activation: product launch readiness in 30–60 days, marketing team build-out, analyst relations groundwork, and demand generation infrastructure- Scale: ongoing execution across content, PR, LinkedIn, partner marketing, and board-level reporting that translates marketing performance into the metrics investors actually trackExpertise spans the full cybersecurity stack:- Endpoint Security- Cloud Security- Identity & Access Management- Network Security- Application Security- OT/ICS Security- AI Security- Managed Security ServicesCoverage also extends to compliance frameworks including SOC 2, NIST, ISO 27001, IEC 62443, NIS2, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act.Who It's ForThe practice is designed for cybersecurity founders raising or preparing to raise Seed through Series B who need senior marketing leadership but cannot yet justify a full-time CMO. Typical engagements include:- Pre-launch vendors building category presence from zero- Post-funding companies preparing for first-hire marketing teams- Growth-stage startups expanding from one geography into EMEA or North AmericaAbout OTReniXOTReniX is a Cybersecurity Marketing Agency working with security vendors across EMEA, NA, APAC, and LATAM. The team brings 20+ years of B2B cybersecurity marketing experience.

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